Huawei sub-brand Honor is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in India. The device in question is the Honor 9X, and it should launch sometime by the end of this year. Interestingly, the company promises that this upcoming device will run Android OS out-of-the-box.

The information about the launch comes from the company itself. “We are going to launch Honor 9X by the end of this year in India. It will be on Android. Any android phone can be mirrored with Honor smart screen. We have always been thankful to our US partners for their support,” Honor India President Charles Peng told PTI in an interview.

This is in line with what we reported last week. The smartphone initially launched in China back in July this year. But while the company is planning on launching the 9X, there are no plans (yet) to launch the Honor 9X Pro. The upcoming smartphone’s highlights include a full-screen display, a pop-up selfie camera, and the latest Kirin 810 chipset under the hood.

Honor 9X features, specifications

To recap, the Honor 9X flaunts a 6.59-inch FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is the Kirin 810 octa-core SoC. This new chipset succeeds the Kirin 710, and is also the second chipset built using the 7nm TSMC process.

Other features include dual-camera setup (48-megapixel+2-megapixel), 16-megapixel selfie camera, and a 4,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5, GPS, Wi-Fi, and dual-SIM card slots. On the software front, the smartphone runs Android Pie-based EMUI 9.1.1.

The smartphone launched in China in three variants. It remains to be seen how many of them make it to our shores. The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage costs CNY 1,399 (approximately Rs 14,100). The mid model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, on the other hand, costs CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,100). Lastly, the top model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs CNY 1,899 (approximately Rs 19,100).

