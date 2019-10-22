comscore Honor 9X India launch by year-end: Expected prices, features and more
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor 9X to launch in India by year-end: Honor India President
News

Honor 9X to launch in India by year-end: Honor India President

News

Honor 9X initially launched in China back in July this year. The smartphone's USPs include a full-screen display, pop-up selfie camera, and the latest Kirin 810 SoC.

  • Published: October 22, 2019 9:52 AM IST
honor-9x-india-launch-date

Huawei sub-brand Honor is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in India. The device in question is the Honor 9X, and it should launch sometime by the end of this year. Interestingly, the company promises that this upcoming device will run Android OS out-of-the-box.

The information about the launch comes from the company itself. “We are going to launch Honor 9X by the end of this year in India. It will be on Android. Any android phone can be mirrored with Honor smart screen. We have always been thankful to our US partners for their support,” Honor India President Charles Peng told PTI in an interview.

This is in line with what we reported last week. The smartphone initially launched in China back in July this year. But while the company is planning on launching the 9X, there are no plans (yet) to launch the Honor 9X Pro. The upcoming smartphone’s highlights include a full-screen display, a pop-up selfie camera, and the latest Kirin 810 chipset under the hood.

Honor 9X features, specifications

To recap, the Honor 9X flaunts a 6.59-inch FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is the Kirin 810 octa-core SoC. This new chipset succeeds the Kirin 710, and is also the second chipset built using the 7nm TSMC process.

Other features include dual-camera setup (48-megapixel+2-megapixel), 16-megapixel selfie camera, and a 4,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5, GPS, Wi-Fi, and dual-SIM card slots. On the software front, the smartphone runs Android Pie-based EMUI 9.1.1.

The smartphone launched in China in three variants. It remains to be seen how many of them make it to our shores. The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage costs CNY 1,399 (approximately Rs 14,100). The mid model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, on the other hand, costs CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,100). Lastly, the top model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs CNY 1,899 (approximately Rs 19,100).

With Inputs from PTI

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 22, 2019 9:52 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Honor 9X

Honor 9X
Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1
Kirin 810 octa-core chipset
Dual - 48MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Vivo V17 Pro price slashed in India permanently: Check details
Deals
Vivo V17 Pro price slashed in India permanently: Check details
Honor 9X India launch by year-end

News

Honor 9X India launch by year-end

Revenge eSports wins PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 grand finals

Gaming

Revenge eSports wins PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 grand finals

Nokia 9 PureView successor spotted with waterfall display

News

Nokia 9 PureView successor spotted with waterfall display

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series flash sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series flash sale today at 12PM

Most Popular

Nubia Red Magic 3s Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Xiaomi Redmi 8 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3S First Impressions

Honor 9X India launch by year-end

Nokia 9 PureView successor spotted with waterfall display

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series flash sale today at 12PM

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro second sale at 12PM tomorrow

Huawei Nova 5z with punch-hole design launched

How to choose the right Air Purifier?

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo V17 Pro price slashed in India permanently: Check details

Deals

Vivo V17 Pro price slashed in India permanently: Check details
Honor 9X India launch by year-end

News

Honor 9X India launch by year-end
Revenge eSports wins PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 grand finals

Gaming

Revenge eSports wins PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 grand finals
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series flash sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series flash sale today at 12PM
Motorola launches 75-inch 4K Smart Android TV in India

Smart TVs

Motorola launches 75-inch 4K Smart Android TV in India

हिंदी समाचार

Bharti Airtel के 558 रुपये वाले प्रीपेड प्लान में मिल रहा है 82 दिनों तक डेली 3GB डाटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale vs Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: ये हैं 10 बेस्ट Smart TV डील्स

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale vs Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: ये हैं बेस्ट 10 Smartphone डील्स

Vivo Y3 का नया 64GB स्टोरेज वेरिएंट हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 आज दोपहर 12 बजे Amazon, Mi.com पर इन ऑफर्स के साथ सेल के लिए होंगे उपलब्ध

News

Honor 9X India launch by year-end
News
Honor 9X India launch by year-end
Nokia 9 PureView successor spotted with waterfall display

News

Nokia 9 PureView successor spotted with waterfall display
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series flash sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series flash sale today at 12PM
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro second sale at 12PM tomorrow

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro second sale at 12PM tomorrow
Huawei Nova 5z with punch-hole design launched

News

Huawei Nova 5z with punch-hole design launched