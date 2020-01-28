comscore Honor 9X update rolls out to users: Prices, review, specs | BGR India
Honor 9X update rolling out with January 2020 security patch

The latest Honor 9X update primarily fixes a local malicious application in the device.

  • Published: January 28, 2020 11:45 AM IST
Honor 9X hands on 1

Chinese smartphone maker, Honor, is rolling out a new software update for the Honor 9X smartphone globally. The new update brings the latest January 2020 Android security patch to the device. The changelog for the update, however, does not mention any newly added features.

The latest Honor 9X update bumps up the EMUI build version to V9.1.0.317 with a size of about 114MB. The new update is based on the old Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.1 OS and brings security enhancements to the device, HuaweiCentral reports.

According to Google’s Android Bulletin, the January 2020 security patch primarily fixes a local malicious application in the device that could have enabled user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the device.

The OTA update is rolling out in a staged process, so it could take a while before reaching all Honor 9X units globally. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to HiCare -> Update -> Check for updates. The company has recently pulled off the EMUI 10 beta for the Honor 9X smartphone as well. The device is likely to get the Android 10-based EMUI 10 stable update next month.

Honor 9X features, specifications

The Honor 9X smartphone made its debut earlier this month in India. It flaunts a 6.59-inch LTPS IPS LCD screen with FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back. This includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a dedicated 2-megapixel depth sensor camera.

The Honor 9X has a HiSilicon Kirin 710F SoC and Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with Fingerprint support. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port for charging.

  • Published Date: January 28, 2020 11:45 AM IST

