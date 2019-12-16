Honor has launched a new pair of AM115 semi-in-ear earphones in India. The latest AM115 earphones from Honor comes with a price label of Rs 399 in India. The new set of earphones are available for purchase via Amazon India. The company says that its Honor AM115 earphones offer ergonomic design and is a smarter option than others in its segment.

Honor AM115 earphones: Features

The earphones feature diamond-cut sheen and metallic finish. Moreover, the company has also added an anti-oxidation coating over the earphone leading to an increased lifespan. The latest Honor AM115 earphones come with in-line controls and a built-in microphone.

Honor claims that its budget earphones come with “strong bass and frequency, clear & resonant mid-range sounds.” They come packed in a “sleek portable storage box making sure that the earphones are protected and organized,” the company said. This audio product from Honor also comes with a year of warranty.

Similar to Honor, Realme also launched its own earphones in the month of August. The Realme Buds 2 earphones come with a price label of Rs 599 in India. It is a successor to the Realme Buds. The Realme Buds 2 earphones are powered by 11.2mm bass drivers. It features a magnetic clamping mechanism and dual tangle-free cable. The earphones come with a multi-layer composite diaphragm and a cable organizer.

Earlier this year, Honor launched its latest Gamepad accessory for smartphones. It uses USB Type-C to connect to the smartphone in question and it can also charge your smartphone. It also comes with a 400mAh battery. The accessory features a physical joystick along with six action button, four of which are D-pad controls. Beyond the D-pad controls, an extra button below the D-pad and a trigger on the top of the accessory. The company revealed that players can customize the buttons to the games that they are playing at any given moment.