comscore Honor launches AM115 earphones in India, price starts from Rs 399
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor AM115 earphones launched in India for Rs 399: Check features
News

Honor AM115 earphones launched in India for Rs 399: Check features

News

The latest AM115 earphones from Honor comes with a price label of Rs 399 in India. Read on to know more.

  • Published: December 16, 2019 7:32 PM IST
Honor earphones

Honor has launched a new pair of AM115 semi-in-ear earphones in India. The latest AM115 earphones from Honor comes with a price label of Rs 399 in India. The new set of earphones are available for purchase via Amazon India. The company says that its Honor AM115 earphones offer ergonomic design and is a smarter option than others in its segment.

Honor AM115 earphones: Features

The earphones feature diamond-cut sheen and metallic finish. Moreover, the company has also added an anti-oxidation coating over the earphone leading to an increased lifespan. The latest Honor AM115 earphones come with in-line controls and a built-in microphone.

Watch: Honor View20 First Look

Honor claims that its budget earphones come with “strong bass and frequency, clear & resonant mid-range sounds.” They come packed in a “sleek portable storage box making sure that the earphones are protected and organized,” the company said. This audio product from Honor also comes with a year of warranty.

Similar to Honor, Realme also launched its own earphones in the month of August. The Realme Buds 2 earphones come with a price label of Rs 599 in India. It is a successor to the Realme Buds. The Realme Buds 2 earphones are powered by 11.2mm bass drivers. It features a magnetic clamping mechanism and dual tangle-free cable. The earphones come with a multi-layer composite diaphragm and a cable organizer.

Honor launches its Gamepad accessory for smartphones at Gamescom 2019

Also Read

Honor launches its Gamepad accessory for smartphones at Gamescom 2019

Earlier this year, Honor launched its latest Gamepad accessory for smartphones. It uses USB Type-C to connect to the smartphone in question and it can also charge your smartphone. It also comes with a 400mAh battery. The accessory features a physical joystick along with six action button, four of which are D-pad controls. Beyond the D-pad controls, an extra button below the D-pad and a trigger on the top of the accessory. The company revealed that players can customize the buttons to the games that they are playing at any given moment.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 16, 2019 7:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Honor AM115 earphones launched in India for Rs 399: Check features
News
Honor AM115 earphones launched in India for Rs 399: Check features
Portronics Yogg Kronos smartwatch with color display, 10 days battery life launched in India

Wearables

Portronics Yogg Kronos smartwatch with color display, 10 days battery life launched in India

Hike Sticker Chat: Top 5 features introduced in 2019

Features

Hike Sticker Chat: Top 5 features introduced in 2019

Tata Sky Binge+ Android set-top-box to reportedly launch today

News

Tata Sky Binge+ Android set-top-box to reportedly launch today

Aadhaar, PAN card linking: Here s a step-by-step guide

News

Aadhaar, PAN card linking: Here s a step-by-step guide

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Honor AM115 earphones launched in India for Rs 399: Check features

Tata Sky Binge+ Android set-top-box to reportedly launch today

Aadhaar, PAN card linking: Here s a step-by-step guide

Marvel Star Chris Hemsworth launches 'Centr' fitness app for Android users

Mobile Number Portability: A look at new MNP rules

Hike Sticker Chat: Top 5 features introduced in 2019

The Best Budget True Wireless Earbuds to buy now

Tata Sky Binge vs Airtel Xstream Stick vs d2h Magic

Apple iPhone 11 Pro: Tips, tricks and hidden features

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor AM115 earphones launched in India for Rs 399: Check features

News

Honor AM115 earphones launched in India for Rs 399: Check features
Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2S receive Bluetooth certification

News

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2S receive Bluetooth certification
Honor AM115 Earphones set to launch on Amazon India; details

News

Honor AM115 Earphones set to launch on Amazon India; details
HiFuture Olymbuds True Wireless earbuds launched in India, priced at Rs 3,999

News

HiFuture Olymbuds True Wireless earbuds launched in India, priced at Rs 3,999
After Magic Watch 2, Honor aims to launch smart TVs in India

Smart TVs

After Magic Watch 2, Honor aims to launch smart TVs in India

हिंदी समाचार

OPPO ColorOS 7 भारत में गेमिंग को अगले लेवल पर ले जाएगा

Redmi K20 अब Amazon India पर भी सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

TRAI के न्यू मोबाइल नंबर पोर्टेबिलिटी नियम आज से हुए शुरू: महज 3 दिनों में बदलें ऑपरेटर

BSNL के इस प्लान में मिल रहा है 1095GB डाटा और 365 दिनों की वैलिडिटी

Xiaomi Mi Band 3i भारत में पहली बार ओपन सेल में हुआ उपलब्ध, यहां से खरीदें

News

Honor AM115 earphones launched in India for Rs 399: Check features
News
Honor AM115 earphones launched in India for Rs 399: Check features
Tata Sky Binge+ Android set-top-box to reportedly launch today

News

Tata Sky Binge+ Android set-top-box to reportedly launch today
Aadhaar, PAN card linking: Here s a step-by-step guide

News

Aadhaar, PAN card linking: Here s a step-by-step guide
Marvel Star Chris Hemsworth launches 'Centr' fitness app for Android users

News

Marvel Star Chris Hemsworth launches 'Centr' fitness app for Android users
Mobile Number Portability: A look at new MNP rules

News

Mobile Number Portability: A look at new MNP rules