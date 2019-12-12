comscore Honor AM115 Earphones set to launch on Amazon India; details
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor AM115 Earphones launching soon on Amazon India; teaser spotted
News

Honor AM115 Earphones launching soon on Amazon India; teaser spotted

News

Honor also shared some information about the upcoming Earphones along with the design, features, and technical details. It is likely to take on the competition including Sony, Panasonic, SoundMAGIC, RHA, Boat, and more.

  • Published: December 12, 2019 11:34 AM IST
Honor AM115 Earphones

Huawei sub-brand Honor seems to be planning to launch a new product in the Indian market. The company shared the teaser for this new product on a dedicated landing page on Amazon India. Closely inspecting the teaser page, we realize that this upcoming product is the Honor Earphones. Honor also shared some information about the upcoming Earphones along with the design, features, and technical details. Given that the earphones are wired, they are likely to be on the in-expensive side in terms of the price. The company is likely to take on the competition including Sony, Panasonic, SoundMAGIC, RHA, Boat, and more.

Honor Earphones teaser and details

First up, Honor claims that the earphones will come with support for “high fidelity sounds” and a “three-button control”. The company also likely shared the official name of the earphones while talking about “Crystal Clear Audio”. Honor Earphones will likely launch under the name Honor AM115 Half in-ear earphones. Talking about the design, Honor claims that AM115 Earphones will come with “multiple vent holes” for the better audio experience. This will likely also result in great acoustics with “ergonomic design”, improved mid-range audio performance, and “enhanced” bass.

Watch: Top smartphones under Rs 10,000

Talking about the controls, the company clarified that it has added three-button in-line controls on the cable. These controls allow users to control the playback without fiddling with their smartphone. In addition, these buttons also allow users to receive phone calls or even invoke digital assistant. Beyond this, the company has also added a microphone along with the controls.

Honor View 20 and Honor 20 get Android 10-based Magic UI 3.0 update

Also Read

Honor View 20 and Honor 20 get Android 10-based Magic UI 3.0 update

Honor AM115 will also sport a Plastic material for “simple” design and ease to use. However, the company confirmed that the plastic is durable and as per European CE safety standards. Honor has also added a “Notify Me” button on the landing page. It is likely that the company is planning to launch the earphones in the coming weeks.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 12, 2019 11:34 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Honor AM115 Earphones set to launch on Amazon India; details
News
Honor AM115 Earphones set to launch on Amazon India; details
PUBG Mobile could get Grappling Hooks, new reviving trick, Deployable Shields and more

Gaming

PUBG Mobile could get Grappling Hooks, new reviving trick, Deployable Shields and more

PUBG Mobile working on a new update to its security system

Gaming

PUBG Mobile working on a new update to its security system

Huawei P40 features, specifications leaked again

News

Huawei P40 features, specifications leaked again

Samsung Carnival on Flipkart: A look at top deals

Deals

Samsung Carnival on Flipkart: A look at top deals

Most Popular

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Apple iOS 12.4.4 update now available for older iPhones

Honor AM115 Earphones set to launch on Amazon India; details

Huawei P40 features, specifications leaked again

Apple Mac Pro top end variant probably costs as much as your home

Xiaomi Bluetooth Alarm Clock launched with temperature and humidity sensor: Price, features

Apple iPhone 11 Pro: Tips, tricks and hidden features

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Stock vs Gcam compared

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 855: Compared

Sameera Reddy on her favorite gadgets, social media habits and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor AM115 Earphones set to launch on Amazon India; details

News

Honor AM115 Earphones set to launch on Amazon India; details
Huawei P40 features, specifications leaked again

News

Huawei P40 features, specifications leaked again
Huawei Watch GT 2 smartwatch sale offers announced: Check price in India and features

Wearables

Huawei Watch GT 2 smartwatch sale offers announced: Check price in India and features
HiFuture Olymbuds True Wireless earbuds launched in India, priced at Rs 3,999

News

HiFuture Olymbuds True Wireless earbuds launched in India, priced at Rs 3,999
Huawei P40 alleged render leaked

News

Huawei P40 alleged render leaked

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi 8 फोन की आज दोपहर 12 बजे होगी फ्लैश सेल, ये हैं ऑफर्स

Asus Max M1, Max Pro M1 और Max M2 स्मार्टफोन की कीमतें घटी, अब 5,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में खरीदें

Vivo X30 स्मार्टफोन में होगा 64-मेगापिक्सल मेन कैमरा, डिटेल्स हुई लीक

Xioami ने लॉन्च की नई अलार्म क्लॉक, ब्लूटूथ के जरिए फोन से हो सकती है कनेक्ट

boAt Stone 200A स्मार्ट स्पीकर एलेक्सा सपोर्ट के साथ भारत में 1,499 रुपये में लॉन्च

News

Apple iOS 12.4.4 update now available for older iPhones
News
Apple iOS 12.4.4 update now available for older iPhones
Honor AM115 Earphones set to launch on Amazon India; details

News

Honor AM115 Earphones set to launch on Amazon India; details
Huawei P40 features, specifications leaked again

News

Huawei P40 features, specifications leaked again
Apple Mac Pro top end variant probably costs as much as your home

News

Apple Mac Pro top end variant probably costs as much as your home
Xiaomi Bluetooth Alarm Clock launched with temperature and humidity sensor: Price, features

News

Xiaomi Bluetooth Alarm Clock launched with temperature and humidity sensor: Price, features