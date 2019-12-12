Honor AM115 Earphones set to launch on Amazon India; details

Huawei sub-brand Honor seems to be planning to launch a new product in the Indian market. The company shared the teaser for this new product on a dedicated landing page on Amazon India. Closely inspecting the teaser page, we realize that this upcoming product is the Honor Earphones. Honor also shared some information about the upcoming Earphones along with the design, features, and technical details. Given that the earphones are wired, they are likely to be on the in-expensive side in terms of the price. The company is likely to take on the competition including Sony, Panasonic, SoundMAGIC, RHA, Boat, and more.

Honor Earphones teaser and details

First up, Honor claims that the earphones will come with support for “high fidelity sounds” and a “three-button control”. The company also likely shared the official name of the earphones while talking about “Crystal Clear Audio”. Honor Earphones will likely launch under the name Honor AM115 Half in-ear earphones. Talking about the design, Honor claims that AM115 Earphones will come with “multiple vent holes” for the better audio experience. This will likely also result in great acoustics with “ergonomic design”, improved mid-range audio performance, and “enhanced” bass.

Watch: Top smartphones under Rs 10,000

Talking about the controls, the company clarified that it has added three-button in-line controls on the cable. These controls allow users to control the playback without fiddling with their smartphone. In addition, these buttons also allow users to receive phone calls or even invoke digital assistant. Beyond this, the company has also added a microphone along with the controls.

Honor AM115 will also sport a Plastic material for “simple” design and ease to use. However, the company confirmed that the plastic is durable and as per European CE safety standards. Honor has also added a “Notify Me” button on the landing page. It is likely that the company is planning to launch the earphones in the coming weeks.