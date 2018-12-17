Honor Band 4 with color AMOLED display, heart-rate monitoring launched exclusively on Amazon India: Price, features

Honor has finally announced the availability of the Honor Band 4 in India. The wearable was launched alongside the Honor 8C smartphone last month. Like Honor 8C, the Honor Band 4 is also exclusive to Amazon India and it will compete with Xiaomi’s successful Mi Band series in the country,

Honor Band 4: Availability and Price

Honor Band 4 is priced at Rs 2,599, and it will be available exclusively on Amazon India starting December 18, 2018. The wearable fitness tracker will be up for grabs starting 12:00PM IST, and customers will have option to choose from three colors of meteorite black, midnight navy and dahlia pink.

“At Honor, we are constantly working towards solving consumer’s pain point and providing innovative products to our consumers and the launch of Honor Band 4 is a testament to our efforts. In today’s stressful environment, it’s important for everyone to lead a healthy lifestyle by having a balanced diet, doing regular exercise and having adequate sleep every day. With Honor Band 4, consumers can track all these activities and lead a healthy and active lifestyle,” said Suhail Tariq, CMO at Huawei Consumer Business Group.

Honor Band 4: Features and Specifications

Honor Band 4 differs from Xiaomi Mi Band 3 mainly in terms of the display. While the latter has a black and white display, Honor Band 4 offers a 2.5D curved color AMOLED display measuring 0.95-inch, and supporting a resolution of 240×120 pixels. The display incorporates a scroll gesture-based user interface that allows users to move between options and there is a one-click return to home screen with the home button.

Honor Band 4, like most other fitness trackers in the market, supports functions like continuous heart-rate monitoring and sleep monitoring. The real-time heartrate monitoring is supported by Huawei TruScreen 3.0 heart rate technology, which is being described as a new generation of dynamic heart rate algorithms from Huawei. The fitness tracker is capable of capturing night infrared heart rate monitoring and share heart rate warnings.

Watch: OnePlus 6T – Warp Charge vs Dash Charge Compared

It also supports Huawei TruSleep monitoring technology that tracks sleeping activities and automatically records user periods of REM for personalized sleep advisor. Other features include activity tracking and support for swim stroke recognition. The Honor Band 4 can be paired with Huawei Health App on Android and iOS and the app can be used to change goals as well as monitor health parameters.