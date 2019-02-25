comscore
News

Honor Band 4 Running to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, features

Honor Band 4 Running was launched alongside the View20 smartphone and Honor Magic smartwatch.

  Published: February 25, 2019 10:21 AM IST
Last month alongside the View20 smartphone, Honor also took the wraps off two wearables – Honor Magic smartwatch, and Honor Band 4 Running edition. Today, the Honor Band is set to go on sale via Amazon India. Read on to find out all the details.

Honor Band 4 Running price, sale

The Honor Band 4 Running edition was launched in India with a price tag of Rs 1,599. This is essentially lower than the Honor Band 4, which was recently launched in India for Rs 2,599. The new wearable is set to go on sale today at 12:00PM via Amazon India. Buyers will be able to choose from two color options, including Lava Red and Green.

Honor Band 4 Running specifications, features

As the name implies, the Honor Band 4 is aimed at avid runners. It offers flexibility in the way that users can attach the wearable to their wrists or remove the core and attach it to their shoes. It is quite portable with dimensions of 40.5×14.8×11.2 mm, and weighing in at just six grams.

The Honor Band 4 sports a 0.5-inch OLED screen, and it is backed by a 77mAh battery. The company claims that the battery is good enough to last up to 21 days on a single charge, and up to two weeks on regular usage.

Watch: Honor View20 First Look

Its core objective is tracking the runs, as well as other fitness-related activities. To do that, the wearable features a 6-axis sensor that can detect up to seven different types of fitness data. These include foot strike pattern and impact, swing angle, eversion range, step length, cadence and ground contact time. Like regular wearables, the Honor Band 4 Running can also monitor sleep, and is also able to function as a companion to your smartphone by showing you call and other app notifications, helping you find your phone, and more.

  Published Date: February 25, 2019 10:21 AM IST

