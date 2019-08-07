comscore Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8 via Flipkart: Prices, features
The Honor Band 5 is the successor to the Band 4. Its highlight is the blood oxygen level sensor, which claims to measure your blood SpO2 levels. Honor had launched this new fitness activity tracker alongside Honor 9X smartphones in China last month. In India, it is now confirmed to launch on August 8 on Flipkart.

Huawei sub-brand Honor is bringing its latest wearable ‘Honor Band 5’ to India on August 8. The company has partnered with Flipkart for the online exclusive retail in the country. In terms of pricing, BGR India has learnt that the Honor Band 5 is likely to retail around Rs 3,000 in India.

In terms of design and looks, the Honor Band 5 seems like an incremental update. However, the company is claiming improvements with features like 50 meter/ 5ATM water and dust resistance, 6-axis sensors Intertial sensor, a PPG heart rate sensor for continuous Heart rate tracking and more. The band is expected to take on the Xiaomi’s latest Mi Band 4 in the affordable wearable market.

Honor Band 5: Specifications and features

The Honor Band 5 features a design that is identical to Honor Band 4, and even uses the same silicone strap. It is being offered with black, green, pink and blue silicone color strap options in China. It sports a 0.95-inch display and will offer options for multiple watch faces. The AMOLED display seems to support a resolution of 240×120 pixels. The wearable comes with a water-resistant rating of around 5ATM and can be taken in a swimming pool.

It retains the fitness features of its predecessor like option to track activities. It also comes with a real-time heart rate monitoring option. With Honor Band 5, you will be able to track 10 different sports including running, cycling and swimming. Compared to Honor Band 4, the new wearable comes with blood oxygen level monitor. It is also capable of NFC-based mobile payments and is backed by a 100mAh battery.

Features Honor 9X Honor 9X Pro
Price
Chipset Kirin 810 octa-core chipset Kirin 810 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1 Android 9 Pie
Display 6.59-inch OLED 6.59-inch full-HD+-2340 x 1080 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 48MP + 2MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP pop up camera
Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

