Honor Band 5 launched with blood oxygen level monitor

Honor Band 5, the successor to Honor Band 4, has been launched in China. The e-brand of Chinese smartphone maker Huawei launched the new wearable alongside Honor 9X smartphones today. The Honor Band 5 seems like an incremental update over Honor Band 4 and looks identical in terms of design. With Honor Band 5, Honor will compete against Xiaomi Mi Band 4 in the affordable wearable market. Honor is bringing few changes under the hood that will make it an attractive update over its predecessor.

Honor Band 5: Features, Price and Availability

Honor Band 5 will initially be available only in China and the company is not sharing any details about its global launch just yet. There is also no word on the official pricing of the wearable just yet. However, Honor has announced that it will go on sale from July 29 in China. Honor has launched the Honor Band 4 in India which means that we will get the new wearable as well. The company might announce it next month after its initial sales in its home market.

The new wearable from Honor is not a major improvement over its predecessor. It features a design that is identical to Honor Band 4 and even uses the same silicone strap. It is being offered with black, green, pink and blue silicone strap options but the core of the tracker comes in black color. It sports a 0.95-inch display and will offer options for multiple watch faces. The AMOLED display seems to support a resolution of 240 x 120 pixels. The wearable comes with a water-resistant rating of around 5ATM and can be taken in a swimming pool.

It retains the fitness features of its predecessor like option to track activities. It also comes with a real-time heart rate monitoring option. With Honor Band 5, you will be able to track 10 different sports including running, cycling and swimming. Compared to Honor Band 4, the new wearable comes with blood oxygen level monitor. It is also capable of NFC-based mobile payments and is backed by a 100mAh battery.