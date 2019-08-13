comscore Honor Band 5 sold out in 5 days, next sale on August 14
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor Band 5 sold out in 5 days, next sale on August 14
News

Honor Band 5 sold out in 5 days, next sale on August 14

News

The Honor Band 5 fitness activity tracker will cost you Rs 2,599. It will be available for purchase from Flipkart.

  • Published: August 13, 2019 2:45 PM IST
Honor Band 5 main

Earlier this month, smartphone maker Honor, launched its wearable fitness activity tracker, Honor Band 5 in India. The successor to the Band 4, the new fitness tracker comes with similar design and incremental upgrade in internals. It went on sale starting August 8. And now, in just 5 days, the Honor Band 5 has been sold out. The company has revealed that the next sale will take place on August 14 (tomorrow) via Flipkart. 

“At HONOR, it has been our constant endeavor to provide the best-in-class technology, meaningful innovations and quality products, which enables our consumers to do more. We would like to thank all our consumers for giving us such an overwhelming response for this latest member of HONOR family – HONOR Band 5. It is very encouraging and re-iterates the immense faith that our consumers continue to have in us,” Mr. Suhail Tariq, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), HONOR India.

Honor Band 5: Price in India, availability

In India, the wearable will cost you Rs 2,599. It is available through exclusive online partner Flipkart. The band comes in Navy Blue, Black, and Coral Pink color options.

Specifications and features

It features a design that is identical to Honor Band 4 and even uses the same silicone strap. It sports a 0.95-inch display with 2.5D curved glass, and will offer options for multiple watch faces. The AMOLED display seems to support a resolution of 240×120 pixels. The fitness wearable comes with a water-resistant rating of around 5ATM and can be taken in a swimming pool.

The band retains the fitness features of its predecessor like option to tracking activities. It also comes with a real-time heart-rate monitoring option. With Band 5, you will be able to track 10 different sports including running, cycling, swimming and more. Compared to Honor Band 4, the new wearable comes with blood oxygen level monitor. It is also capable of NFC-based mobile payments and is backed by a 100mAh battery. The company claims up to 14 days standby battery time on a single charge.

Its biggest highlight is the blood oxygen level sensor, which claims to measure your blood SpO2 levels. Other prominent features include 50 meter/ 5ATM water and dust resistance, 6-axis sensors Intertial sensor and a PPG heart rate sensor for continuous Heart rate tracking.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 13, 2019 2:45 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers
thumb-img
News
Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8
thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers

Editor's Pick

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) offline sales kick off tomorrow
News
Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) offline sales kick off tomorrow
Honor Band 5 sold out in 5 days, next sale on August 14

News

Honor Band 5 sold out in 5 days, next sale on August 14

Huami to reportedly launch a smartwatch to take on the Apple Watch

News

Huami to reportedly launch a smartwatch to take on the Apple Watch

Xiaomi Mi File manager gains Google Drive integration

News

Xiaomi Mi File manager gains Google Drive integration

PES 2020: India price out and pre-order goes live

Gaming

PES 2020: India price out and pre-order goes live

Most Popular

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Vivo S1 Review

Oppo K3 Review

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) offline sales kick off tomorrow

Honor Band 5 sold out in 5 days, next sale on August 14

Huami to reportedly launch a smartwatch to take on the Apple Watch

Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II, PowerShot G7 X Mark III launched in India

Xiaomi Mi File manager gains Google Drive integration

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor Band 5 sold out in 5 days, next sale on August 14

News

Honor Band 5 sold out in 5 days, next sale on August 14
Honor Vision series with 55-inch 4K UHD panel, HarmonyOS launched

News

Honor Vision series with 55-inch 4K UHD panel, HarmonyOS launched
Timex Helix launches 'Gusto' fitness bands in India, price starts at Rs 1,495

News

Timex Helix launches 'Gusto' fitness bands in India, price starts at Rs 1,495
Huawei Developer Conference 2019: How to watch live

News

Huawei Developer Conference 2019: How to watch live
Honor Band 5 launched in India

News

Honor Band 5 launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

Nintendo टक्कर देगा Microsoft, स्मार्टफोन बनेगा हैंड-हेल्ड गेमिंग डिवाइस

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G है दुनिया का सबसे बेस्ट कैमरा फोन

Reliance Jio Plan : जियो 300 रुपये से कम कीमत में यूजर्स को दे रहा है डेली 3GB डेटा

Xiaomi Mi A3 स्मार्टफोन ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा सेटअप के साथ 21 अगस्त को भारत में होगा लॉन्च

PUBG Nation's Cup टूर्नामेंट का विजेता बना रूस

News

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) offline sales kick off tomorrow
News
Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) offline sales kick off tomorrow
Honor Band 5 sold out in 5 days, next sale on August 14

News

Honor Band 5 sold out in 5 days, next sale on August 14
Huami to reportedly launch a smartwatch to take on the Apple Watch

News

Huami to reportedly launch a smartwatch to take on the Apple Watch
Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II, PowerShot G7 X Mark III launched in India

News

Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II, PowerShot G7 X Mark III launched in India
Xiaomi Mi File manager gains Google Drive integration

News

Xiaomi Mi File manager gains Google Drive integration