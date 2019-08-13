Honor Band 5 sold out in 5 days, next sale on August 14

Earlier this month, smartphone maker Honor, launched its wearable fitness activity tracker, Honor Band 5 in India. The successor to the Band 4, the new fitness tracker comes with similar design and incremental upgrade in internals. It went on sale starting August 8. And now, in just 5 days, the Honor Band 5 has been sold out. The company has revealed that the next sale will take place on August 14 (tomorrow) via Flipkart.

“At HONOR, it has been our constant endeavor to provide the best-in-class technology, meaningful innovations and quality products, which enables our consumers to do more. We would like to thank all our consumers for giving us such an overwhelming response for this latest member of HONOR family – HONOR Band 5. It is very encouraging and re-iterates the immense faith that our consumers continue to have in us,” Mr. Suhail Tariq, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), HONOR India.

Honor Band 5: Price in India, availability

In India, the wearable will cost you Rs 2,599. It is available through exclusive online partner Flipkart. The band comes in Navy Blue, Black, and Coral Pink color options.

Specifications and features

It features a design that is identical to Honor Band 4 and even uses the same silicone strap. It sports a 0.95-inch display with 2.5D curved glass, and will offer options for multiple watch faces. The AMOLED display seems to support a resolution of 240×120 pixels. The fitness wearable comes with a water-resistant rating of around 5ATM and can be taken in a swimming pool.

The band retains the fitness features of its predecessor like option to tracking activities. It also comes with a real-time heart-rate monitoring option. With Band 5, you will be able to track 10 different sports including running, cycling, swimming and more. Compared to Honor Band 4, the new wearable comes with blood oxygen level monitor. It is also capable of NFC-based mobile payments and is backed by a 100mAh battery. The company claims up to 14 days standby battery time on a single charge.

Its biggest highlight is the blood oxygen level sensor, which claims to measure your blood SpO2 levels. Other prominent features include 50 meter/ 5ATM water and dust resistance, 6-axis sensors Intertial sensor and a PPG heart rate sensor for continuous Heart rate tracking.