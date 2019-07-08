Honor Band 5 officially teased, likely to launch soon

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is slowly entering the wearable market with its smart band and smartwatches. Now, the company is hosting an event on July 23 where it is widely expected to launch the Honor 9X smartphone. The Honor Band 4 was launched alongside the Honor 8X last year. And with the Honor 9X event on July 23, the Honor Band 5 smart fitness band may be unveiled as well.

Honor Band 5 design and features (expected)

Honor CEO Zhao Ming took it to Weibo to tease the Honor Band 5. We can see some upgrades in the form of a color OLED display and a circular touch sensitive button at the bottom which can help while cycling through the menu. However, the design remains the exact same as the Honor Band 4. There is a chance where the company may have made some internal changes like a slightly bigger battery, better software and more.

One of the features that we could see on the Honor Band 5 is blood oxygen level detection. The new sensor will reportedly let you measure heart rate as well as blood oxygen saturation (SpO2 levels). It will help in detecting dizziness, fatigue and listlessness. The smart fitness band will also monitor your sleep. It isn’t a new feature as it has been available on Samsung flagship phones since Galaxy S5 and Galaxy Note 4. But it is good to see it finally making way to affordable fitness trackers.

Xiaomi currently leads the affordable fitness band segment. Xiaomi recently launched the Mi Band 4 and in 8 days, it has already sold over 1 million units. With the launch of Honor Band 5, we expect to see some strong competition there.

Talking about the Honor 9X, it will reportedly come with a bezel-less display, a pop-up selfie snapper and a dual camera setup at the back. It could come with a 48-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel secondary ultra-wide angle lens. The Honor 9X Pro may also launch at the event with quad-cameras at the back.

