  Honor Band 5 with color AMOLED display launched in India, priced at Rs 2,599
Honor Band 5 with color AMOLED display launched in India, priced at Rs 2,599

Honor had launched this new Band 5 fitness activity tracker alongside Honor 9X smartphones in China last month at RMB 189. In India, the wearable will cost you Rs 2,599. It is available for purchased through exclusive online partner Flipkart.

  Published: August 8, 2019 12:55 PM IST
As we reported before, the Honor Band 5 is now official in India. Huawei sub-brand Honor has launched its latest wearable Band 5 in India on Flipkart. The successor to the Band 4, the new fitness tracker comes with similar design and incremental upgrade in internals. Its biggest highlight is the blood oxygen level sensor, which claims to measure your blood SpO2 levels. Other prominent features include 50 meter/ 5ATM water and dust resistance, 6-axis sensors Intertial sensor and a PPG heart rate sensor for continuous Heart rate tracking.

Honor Band 5: Price in India, availability

Honor had launched this new Band 5 fitness activity tracker alongside Honor 9X smartphones in China last month at RMB 189. In India, the wearable will cost you Rs 2,599. It is available through exclusive online partner Flipkart. The band comes in Navy Blue, Black, and Coral Pink color options.

Specifications and features

The Honor Band 5 features a design that is identical to Honor Band 4 and even uses the same silicone strap. It sports a 0.95-inch display with 2.5D curved glass, and will offer options for multiple watch faces. The AMOLED display seems to support a resolution of 240×120 pixels. The fitness wearable comes with a water-resistant rating of around 5ATM and can be taken in a swimming pool.

The band retains the fitness features of its predecessor like option to tracking activities. It also comes with a real-time heart-rate monitoring option. With Band 5, you will be able to track 10 different sports including running, cycling, swimming and more. Compared to Honor Band 4, the new wearable comes with blood oxygen level monitor. It is also capable of NFC-based mobile payments and is backed by a 100mAh battery. The company claims up to 14 days standby battery time on a single charge.

