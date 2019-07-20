comscore Honor India records 1500% sales growth on Amazon
Honor claims 1500% sales growth during Amazon Prime Day; says Honor 20 series contributed significantly

During Amazon Prime Day sale, the products such as Honor 8X, Honor Play and Honor 8C received massive response. Honor notes that the Honor 8C was among the top-selling products in the budget segment.

Honor Play back

Huawei sub-brand Honor claims to have witnessed sales growth of 1500 percent during Amazon Prime Day and 330 percent during Flipkart Big Shopping Days festivals. The company in a press statement on Friday noted that the latest offering Honor 20i, Honor 20, and Honor 20 Pro contributed to this significant sales growth. It led to the company’s 230 percent growth in overall sales across the two major e-commerce platforms.

During Amazon Prime Day sale, the products such as Honor 8X, Honor Play and Honor 8C received massive response. Honor notes that the Honor 8C was among the top-selling products in the budget segment. The smartphone, which was launched with a starting price of Rs 11,999, is now available for Rs 8,999 on Amazon India for the 4GB+32GB variant. The Honor 8C sales started in December last year on Amazon. To recap, it flaunts a 6.26-inch HD+ display with TUV certification. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset, and the device is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

“HONOR is focused towards bringing new innovations, best-in-class technology and top-notch quality products for our consumers, at the most competitive value proposition. The overwhelming response from our consumers, show their trust, love and support for the brand. We thank them for their constant confidence, as we continue to bring more ergonomically designed products and a seamless experience for them,” said Suhail Tariq, Chief Marketing Officer, Honor India.

On Flipkart, the 330 percent sales growth was contributed by Honor 20i, Honor 10 lite and Honor 9N. The Honor 9N remained the most-selling product on the platform. The Honor 9N sales got increased by 460 percent on Flipkart during Big Shopping Days sale, says Asus. The smartphone comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage at Rs 8,999, just like the Honor 8C. The Honor 9N sports a 5.84-inch display and uses Huawei’s own Kirin 659 SoC. It has a dual 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel rear camera system and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo and is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

Features Honor 10 Lite Honor 20i
Price 11999 14999
Chipset Kirin 710 octa-core Huawei Kirin 710 SoC
OS Android Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.2-inch Full HD+-1080×2280 pixels 6.21-inch-Full HD+
Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 6GB RAM and 256GB
Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP Triple – 24MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 24MP 32MP
Battery 3,400mAh 3,400mAh

  • Published Date: July 20, 2019 3:56 PM IST

