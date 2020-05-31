comscore Honor introduces its Super-Service offers; check details | BGR India
  Honor introduces its Super-Service offers including free service benefits and more
Honor introduces its Super-Service offers including free service benefits and more

Under the new offer, Honor will be providing discounted rates for spare parts, free pick up, delivery and more.

  • Published: May 31, 2020 12:08 PM IST
Honor 9X

Honor today announced a new campaign for its customers. The Super Service Offers presents perks on servicing various Honor phones and smartwatches. Users can avail special offers including a flat 30 percent discount on spare parts, free of cost services such as cleaning and diagnosis, and pick up and drop services. There are also free screen protector applications and other special freebies at both Exclusive Service Center and authorized multi-brand honor service centers till June 30, 2020. Also Read - Honor Play 4 series launch confirmed for June 3

The various services will be useful for customers of Honor products who might be needing a quick servicing and do not have access to the same due to the lockdown restrictions in the country. Below is a complete list of services that Honor is providing. Also Read - Huawei P30 Pro gets May 2020 security patch in India: Check the changelog

Watch: Weekly News Roundup – May 29

Flat 30 percent off on Honor spare parts

Customers are entitled to avail flat 30 percent discount on spare parts like motherboards, screens, and more. These are available at both the Honor exclusive service center and authorized multi-brand service centers on Honor products. Additionally, customers will also get a free battery replacement if they are getting their phone screen replaced. Only original spare parts will be used for authorized repairs. Further, spare parts replaced during the out-of-warranty repair shall also carry a warranty for 90 days from the date of repaired device delivery/pick-up. The offer is eligible for devices purchased in India and outside of India. Also Read - Huawei Mate 40 now tipped to use 5nm Kirin 1000 processor

Free Screen Protector Application

Available at both exclusive service centers and authorized multi-brand service centers, protective film application is applicable for both with and without repair service, for free. Protector Film offers a 3 layer PET (PolyEthylene Terephthalate) transparent/glossy touch panel film that can be availed by all users visiting the service center with the eligible products one time during the campaign period. Free screen protector application service is not only applicable for the walk-in customers, for both with and without repair service, but also for the ones who have availed for Free Pick and Drop service for repair. Moreover, it is not necessary for the customer to avail of this offer only if the device is submitted for repair.

Cleaning and diagnosis at exclusive service centers

Customers will be able to get free phone cleaning and diagnosis service at exclusive Honor service centers for offers applicable for both in and out of warranty devices. The technicians will perform the software and hardware diagnosis of your device along with the cleaning to remove any unwanted oils, dust, and dirt present on your device. Furthermore, they will also test each of the customer phone’s major hardware functions, including the cameras; battery and charging; screen display and appearance; and the performance of applications, network connections, power, etc. However, for any additional charges for repair and spare parts shall be borne by the customer, Honor will only diagnose the smartphone.

Free pick-up and drop

Honor is providing free pick up and drop services, available for its phones and selected watches, purchased from India. The service is free for both in and out of warranty devices. Further, there are no limits on distance and the service is applicable to all serviceable pin code areas. Additionally, to encourage effective electronics recycling, the brand will giveaway special freebies to the first 500 customers who deposit E-waste at Honor’s exclusive service centers.

  Published Date: May 31, 2020 12:08 PM IST

