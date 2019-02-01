Honor is planning to launch a 5G smartphone in H2, 2019: Report

After Huawei’s full-fledged plans of 5G smartphone and ecosystem, its sub-brand Honor has reportedly confirmed its own 5G smartphone to Android Authority. In an interview with the publication in Paris, Honor’s President, George Zhao said to have confirmed that their company is also working on a 5G smartphone which it plans to launch in second-half of 2019.

As per a report, Zhao during the interview suggested that Honor’s 5G smartphone would arrive in the “second half of the year.” However, exactly “when and which model depends on the operators’ infrastructure and progress.”

Having said that, it is not the first time Honor has said anything on the 5G smartphone specifically. In September 2018, Zhao had hinted Honor’s plan for 5G. He had suggested a 5G smartphone launch first and that it could come sometime in 2019.

Meanwhile, Huawei seems all set with its 5G smartphone. The smartphone is expected to be based on Huawei’s own Hisilicon Kirin 980 SoC and Balong 5000 modem, instead of components from traditional suppliers such as Qualcomm. Recently at an event in China, Huawei’s Consumer Business Groupe CEO Richard Yu asserted the Balong 5000 as world’s most powerful 5G modem that can offer up to 6.5 Gbps of 5G speeds.

Richard reportedly confirmed that Huawei will take wraps off its 5G foldable smartphone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 tech expo in Barcelona, Spain. Huawei’s in-house HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC with Cat. 21 LTE modem offers a download speed of up to 1.4 Gbps. The chipset is currently seen powering a few Huawei and Honor flagships. The company will be swapping its Cat. 21 LTE modem with the robust Balong 5000 5G modem.