Honor Tablet V6 with Magic Pencil stylus launched

Honor has launched the Tablet V6 with stylus support at its Honor Smart Life event in China on Monday. This is Honor‘s first 5G-supported tablet powered by the Kirin 985 processor that offers the connectivity option. The tablet sports a 10.4-inch IPS display with resolution of 2000×1200 pixels. Also Read - Honor X10 5G, X10 Pro camera details leak reveals 40MP sensor, periscope lens, and more

The HONOR Tablet V6 will be priced in June when it will go on sale in China. The tablet will be available in 5G and WiFi variants. As for colour options, you can get this tablet in Gray, Green and Black. Also Read - These Android apps will work on Honor 9X Pro smartphone

Honor Tablet V6: Features and specifications

The Honor Tablet V6 tablet runs on Magic UI 3.1 which is built over Android 10 but it doesn’t support Google apps, since the product has been made for China. The hardware is paired to 6GB RAM for optimum performance, and you get expandable storage up to 512GB via microSD. It comes with a 13-megapixel camera at the back, and an 8-megapixel shooter on the front. You get four speakers and four microphones which enhances calling and video experience. In addition to 5G, the tablet lets you connect via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS but it gets a USB Type C 2.0 version. Also Read - Honor 9X Pro vs Honor 9X: What's different

For a tablet, the V6 weighs less than 500 grams, and is quite thin in size with its 7.8mm measurement. It supports stylus which is called Magic Pencil which has to be bought separately, just like how it works for Apple iPad and Microsoft Surface Go.

Honor 10X launch

Honor X10 5G smartphone is set to launch in China on May 20. Ahead of its launch this week, the smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench. We already know that the device will come equipped with a Kirin 820 5G chipset.

It is also tipped to support all 9 major 5G bands. The leaks have also confirmed that it will be equipped with a 6.63-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. Plus, we also know that the smartphone will pack a 4,200mAh battery and support 22.5W fast wired charging.