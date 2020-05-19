comscore Honor Tablet V6 with Magic Pencil stylus launched
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor launches 5G Tablet V6 with Magic Pencil stylus
News

Honor launches 5G Tablet V6 with Magic Pencil stylus

News

The tablet runs on Android 10 based Magic UI without Google apps, offers expandable storage and gets front and rear cameras.

  • Updated: May 19, 2020 2:20 PM IST
honor-tablet-v6

Honor has launched the Tablet V6 with stylus support at its Honor Smart Life event in China on Monday. This is Honor‘s first 5G-supported tablet powered by the Kirin 985 processor that offers the connectivity option. The tablet sports a 10.4-inch IPS display with resolution of 2000×1200 pixels. Also Read - Honor X10 5G, X10 Pro camera details leak reveals 40MP sensor, periscope lens, and more

The HONOR Tablet V6 will be priced in June when it will go on sale in China. The tablet will be available in 5G and WiFi variants. As for colour options, you can get this tablet in Gray, Green and Black. Also Read - These Android apps will work on Honor 9X Pro smartphone

Honor Tablet V6: Features and specifications

The Honor Tablet V6 tablet runs on Magic UI 3.1 which is built over Android 10 but it doesn’t support Google apps, since the product has been made for China. The hardware is paired to 6GB RAM for optimum performance, and you get expandable storage up to 512GB via microSD. It comes with a 13-megapixel camera at the back, and an 8-megapixel shooter on the front. You get four speakers and four microphones which enhances calling and video experience. In addition to 5G, the tablet lets you connect via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS but it gets a USB Type C 2.0 version. Also Read - Honor 9X Pro vs Honor 9X: What's different

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

For a tablet, the V6 weighs less than 500 grams, and is quite thin in size with its 7.8mm measurement. It supports stylus which is called Magic Pencil which has to be bought separately, just like how it works for Apple iPad and Microsoft Surface Go.

Honor 10X launch

Honor X10 5G smartphone is set to launch in China on May 20. Ahead of its launch this week, the smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench. We already know that the device will come equipped with a Kirin 820 5G chipset.

It is also tipped to support all 9 major 5G bands. The leaks have also confirmed that it will be equipped with a 6.63-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. Plus, we also know that the smartphone will pack a 4,200mAh battery and support 22.5W fast wired charging.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 19, 2020 2:15 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 19, 2020 2:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Honor Tablet V6 with Magic Pencil stylus launched
News
Honor Tablet V6 with Magic Pencil stylus launched
Honor MagicBook Pro 2020 launched in China

Laptops

Honor MagicBook Pro 2020 launched in China

Amazfit Ares smartwatch launched: Check price, features and more

Wearables

Amazfit Ares smartwatch launched: Check price, features and more

iQOO Z1 5G launched: Check price, full specifications and more

News

iQOO Z1 5G launched: Check price, full specifications and more

Samsung launches new image sensor for improved low-light photos

News

Samsung launches new image sensor for improved low-light photos

Most Popular

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

FBI unlocks Pensacola shooter's iPhone, confirms link with Al Qaeda

Honor Tablet V6 with Magic Pencil stylus launched

iQOO Z1 5G launched: Check price, full specifications and more

Samsung launches new image sensor for improved low-light photos

Huawei Y8p with Kirin 710F SoC, 4,000mAh battery launched

What is Jio Platforms?

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor Tablet V6 with Magic Pencil stylus launched

News

Honor Tablet V6 with Magic Pencil stylus launched
Honor MagicBook Pro 2020 launched in China

Laptops

Honor MagicBook Pro 2020 launched in China
Best Mobile with Pop-Up Camera in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile with Pop-Up Camera in 2020
AppGallery on HONOR 9X Pro is now official: Everything you need to know

Brand Solution

AppGallery on HONOR 9X Pro is now official: Everything you need to know
Honor V6 5G tablet to launch on May 18

News

Honor V6 5G tablet to launch on May 18

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei Y8p स्मार्टफोन Kirin 710F SoC, 4,000mAh बैटरी और ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च

Realme X3 SuperZoom की लाइव इमेज और स्पेसिफिकेशंस लीक, 25 मई को होगा लॉन्च

भारत में लॉन्च हुआ 108 मेगापिक्सल कैमरे वाला ये स्मार्टफोन, जानिए कीमत

Call Of Duty: Warzone के एक मैच 121 प्लेयर्स को मार गिराया, बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड!

बेहतरीन कैमरा और दमदार प्रोसेसर वाले इस स्मार्टफोन को आज खरीद सकते हैं आप, जानिए कीमत

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

News

FBI unlocks Pensacola shooter's iPhone, confirms link with Al Qaeda
News
FBI unlocks Pensacola shooter's iPhone, confirms link with Al Qaeda
Honor Tablet V6 with Magic Pencil stylus launched

News

Honor Tablet V6 with Magic Pencil stylus launched
iQOO Z1 5G launched: Check price, full specifications and more

News

iQOO Z1 5G launched: Check price, full specifications and more
Samsung launches new image sensor for improved low-light photos

News

Samsung launches new image sensor for improved low-light photos
Huawei Y8p with Kirin 710F SoC, 4,000mAh battery launched

News

Huawei Y8p with Kirin 710F SoC, 4,000mAh battery launched