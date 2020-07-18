Honor launches ViewPad 6, ViewPad X6 Android tablets

Honor has quietly rolled out two new Android tablets this week. The Huawei sub-brand is expected to officially announce the ViewPad 6 and ViewPad X6 tablets in the coming weeks. The devices are listed for pre-order on company’s website right now, and will be available for sale in China. We’re not sure if Honor will bring these tablets to other markets, including India. Also Read - Honor 20i update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Both the tablets get Wi-Fi and LTE variants and run on Android 10-based Magic UI from the brand. Prices of the tablet start from CNY 1,299 (Rs 14,000 approx) and goes up to CNY 1,899 (Rs 20,500 approx). Honor has used its HiSilicon octa-core processor to power the tablets, and ViewPad 6 and ViewPad X6 sport 10.-inch and 9.7-inch display respectively. Also Read - Honor 9 Lite update rolls out with June 2020 security patch

Honor ViewPad X6, ViewPad 6 specifications

This X6 tablet gets a 9.7-inch HD display with 800×1280 pixels resolution. It comes powered by octa-core HiSilicon Kiri 710A processor with 4GB RAM. You get various storage options that is expandable up to 512GB using the microSD slot. The tablet gets a 5-megapixel rear camera with 1080p video recording support. And on the front, there’s a 2-megapixel for selfies and HD video calls. It comes loaded with a 5,100mAh battery and you have an LTE variant which supports single SIM. Also Read - Honor MagicWatch 2 new update adds 85 new workout modes and more

Coming to the next tablet, the ViewPad 6 sports a 10.1-inch full HD display with resolution of 1200×1920 pixels. It runs on Magic UI 3.0 version and also powered by octa-core Kirin 710A processor with up to 4GB RAM. The storage space is expandable up to 512GB. This variant also packs a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front camera with support for HD video calls. ViewPad 6 also gets a 5,100mAh battery. Both the tablets offer Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and 4G (on the SIM variant) for connectivity. You get USB Type C port for charging and data transfer.