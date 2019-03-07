Honor Magic 2 3D launched in China; comes with 8GB RAM, 512GB storage

After launching the Honor Magic 2 in China, last year in October, the company promised a variant with 3D scanner. Today, Honor has unveiled the new variant in China, and the smartphone is called Honor Magic 2 3D. Well, as the name suggests, the smartphone comes with “structured light” 3D scanner on the front for face unlock.

The 3D scanner will track 10,000 facial points to authenticate and unlock your smartphone. It will also work in the dark, the company said. The 3D scanner will also allow you to lock apps such as AliPay, thus offering better security. Spotted by FoneArena on Weibo, the Honor Magic 2 3D has gone on sale in China for RMB 5,799 (approximately Rs 60,600). There is no word on whether or not it will be launched in the international markets.

Watch: Honor 10 Lite First Look

Honor Magic 2 3D specifications and features

The smartphone still comes with a slider design where sliding down the screen reveals the triple front camera setup. It comprises of a 16-megapixel primary camera f/2.0 aperture, and two 2-megapixel depth sensors. The Honor Magic 2 3D flaunts a 6.39-inch full HD+ display running at a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels, and an aspect ratio of 19:5:9.

Under the hood is a 7nm Kirin 980 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 512GB onboard storage. The smartphone also comes with a triple rear camera setup which comprises of a 16-megapixel primary snapper (f/1.8), a second 24-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a third 16-megapixel sensor super wide-angle-lens. The cameras are AI-powered and features AIS, and AI stabilization.

To keep things ticking, the smartphone comes with a 3,500mAh battery with 40W fast charging tech. Connectivity options include dual SIM card slots, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and USB Type-C port. Besides 3D scanner for face unlock, the smartphone also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the software front, the smartphone runs Android 9 Pie with Magic UI 2 skin on top.