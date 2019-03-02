comscore
Honor Magic 2 with 3D Face Unlock to soon launch

Honor Magic 2 seems to have taken inspiration from Oppo Find X in terms of design.

  • Published: March 2, 2019 3:22 PM IST
Huawei sub-brand Honor‘s sliding phone, the Honor Magic 2 was launched in October last year and was considered one of the uniquely designed smartphones of the year. It’s sliding mechanism allowed the smartphone to integrate a triple front camera setup without having to cut down on the display size and increased bezels. It came with top of the line specifications which included a Kirin HiSilicon 980 SoC with 6GB and 8GB options for RAM.

And now, according to a post on Weibo, the company is preparing to launch a “3D” version of the Honor Magic 2 which had been teased during the event launching the main phone. The company has proposed that the new 3D version of the device will come with a “structured light” 3D scanner for the front of the camera alongside the already present 16 megapixel main camera and two 2 megapixel depth sensor cameras. The job of the 3D scanner would be to scan as many as 10,000 points of the user’s face and work even in the dark to make the facial recognition software more secure. This will make it secure enough to use with the likes of payment apps like AliPay in China.

It is set to come with a graphene cooling pad for the Kirin 980 SoC and will be available in only the top variant of the device. This means that it will come with 8GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. And as expected of the device, it will be costly with it’s price speculated to be around 5,799 Chinese Yuan.

Honor Magic 2 Specifications

Honor Magic 2 borrows its design cues from that of Huawei P20 Pro, but has features that were introduced with the launch of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro last month. It sports a 6.4-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2280×1080 pixels translating to an aspect ratio of 19:9. This is among the few devices to have an edge-to-edge display design without a notch. Under the hood is Huawei’s Kirin 980 SoC, fabricated using the 7nm process. There is 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage but Honor has skipped microSD card slot. In terms of imaging, there is a combination of 16-megapixel wide-angle, 24-megapixel monochrome and a 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensors on the back of the device.

  • Published Date: March 2, 2019 3:22 PM IST

