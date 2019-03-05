Honor Magic 2 3D to launch on March 7; will be more expensive than existing model

Honor teased the launch of its Magic 2 smartphone with 3D scanning solution on Weibo last week. Now, the company has revealed that the updated smartphone will be launched on March 7. The confirmation came via the company CEO, who posted the official launch date on the Chinese social media platform. The announcement regarding the launch of a new Honor Magic 2 3D was made during a presentation of a book on the accomplishments of Huawei’s e-brand since it debuted in the market.

George Zhao, CEO of Honor, has posted a number of photos from the book launch event, along with a slide that confirms the name Honor Magic 2 3D for the company’s next smartphone. The smartphone is expected to feature the same slider mechanism seen on the original model but this time will also feature a 3D facial recognition system. Apart from 3D scanning, the smartphone is also said to come with new graphene cooling system to ensure the Kirin 980 SoC performs at its highest efficiency for a longer period of time.

Honor Magic 2 has not been launched outside Huawei’s home country of China. Prices for the smartphone currently starts at RMB 3,799 (around Rs 40,100), while the top-end model is priced at RMB 4,799 (around Rs 50,700) depending on RAM and storage options. According to GSMArena, the leaks arising from China suggest the 3D version of Honor Magic 2 will push the price higher by up to RMB 5,799 (around Rs 61,250).

Honor Magic 2 specifications, features

To recall, the Honor Magic 2 was launched in November last year and it comes with a slider mechanism that allows for an all-screen experience. It sports a 6.39-inch Full HD+ display and is powered by Huawei’s flagship Kirin 980 SoC.

It comes in three storage variants: 6GB RAM model with 128GB storage and an 8GB RAM variant with 128GB or 256GB storage. There is a triple rear camera setup with 16-megapixel main shooter paired with 16-megapixel secondary camera and a 24-megapixel monochrome sensor. Behind the slider, there is a triple camera setup as well with 16-megapixel main camera and dual 2-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture acting as depth sensors. It supports facial recognition and has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is backed by a 3,500mAh battery and comes in gradient black, gradient red and gradient blue colors.