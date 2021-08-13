comscore Honor Magic 3 flagship series with IMAX video recording, Snapdragon 888 SoC launched: Price, specs
News

Honor Magic 3 flagship series with IMAX video recording, Snapdragon 888 SoC launched: Price, specs

News

Honor Magic 3, Honor Magic 3 Pro, Honor Magic 3 Pro+ with IMAX-cinematic video recording, up to IP68 rating, Snapdragon 888+ SoC launched starting at €899 (roughly Rs 78,400).

Honor Magic 3 series launched

Honor Magic 3, Honor Magic 3 Pro, and Honor Magic 3 Pro+, the Chinese handset maker’s latest flagship series, are introduced globally. The highlight of the new Honor flagship lineup is they are IMAX enhanced smartphones. The new Honor Magic 3 series is the industry-first to offer 3D LUT color grading profiles and video recording in the LOG format. Also Read - Honor phones to come with Google Mobile Services: Report

Honor Magic 3, Honor Magic 3 Pro, Honor Magic Pro+ price, availability

Honor Magic 3 series price starts at €899 (roughly Rs 78,400) for the standard variant Honor Magic 3. The Honor Magic 3 Pro price starts at €1,099 (roughly Rs 95,800), while the top-of-the-line model Honor Magic 3 Pro+ pricing starts at €1,499 (roughly Rs 1,30,700). The Honor Magic 3 series will go on sale in China soon and the device will be released in the global market in the near future. Also Read - Honor Band 6 takes on Redmi Watch in India, gets listed on Flipkart

Honor, Honor Magic 3, Honor Magic 3, Honor Magic 3 Pro+, Honor Magic 3 Pro Plus Also Read - Samsung takes lead from Apple in Q1 2021 smartphone shipments: Canalys

Honor Magic 3, Honor Magic 3 Pro, Honor Magic Pro+ specifications, features

All three devices get near similar specs except for the internal hardware and camera segment tweaks. The new Honor Magic 3 series features curved 6.76-inch OLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. The panel comes with 10-bit colour output support, DCI-P3 color gamut, and pill-shaped cutout for housing the front cameras.

As for the internal hardware, the Honor Magic 3 gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage, while the Honor Magic 3 Pro and Magic 3 Pro+ comes equipped with Snapdragon 888+ mobile platform coupled with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB storage.

The phones run Magic UI 5.0 based on Android 11. Interestingly, the global variants will ship with GMS (Google Mobile Services), hence users will be able to get Google Play Store offerings.

As far as cameras are concerned, all three devices get a 13-megapixel shooter, with the Pro and Pro+ having an additional 3D camera for face authentication. As for the rear camera setup, the vanilla Honor Magic 3 gets a 50-megapixel wide sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 64-megapixel monochrome sensor.

Honor, Honor Magic 3, Honor Magic 3, Honor Magic 3 Pro+, Honor Magic 3 Pro Plus

Meanwhile, the Honor Magic 3 Pro features a 50-megapixel wide sensor paired with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 64-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 64-megapixel sensor with 3.5x optical zoom. The high-end model Honor Magic Pro+ boasts a 50-megapixel wide sensor, a 64-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 64-megapixel monochrome lens, and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom. Besides the layout, the Pro models also get an 8×8 dTOF laser focusing system, multispectral color temperature sensor, and a flicker sensor.

Magic3 has an IP54 water and dust rating while the Pro models get up to IP68 rating. Honor Magic 3 comes in two designs with Golden Hour and Blue Hour models flaunting synthetic leather while the classic Black and White options featuring the usual glass rear panel. The Pro comes in three colors: Golden Hour, Black, White, and the Pro+ in White and Black color options. The Pro+ has a ceramic back.

Honor, Honor Magic 3, Honor Magic 3, Honor Magic 3 Pro+, Honor Magic 3 Pro Plus

On the backup front, all three phones get a 4,600mAh battery with 6W wired fast charge support. The Pro models also get a 50W wireless fast charging and reverse wireless charge solution.

Connectivity options include- dual-SIM, 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a USB Type-C port (USB 3.1 Gen1, DP1.2). Software features include- OS Turbo X, GPU Turbo X, and Link Turbo X.

  Published Date: August 13, 2021 9:52 AM IST

