Honor MagicBook Pro 2020

The Honor MagicBook Notebook PC series is aimed at young professionals and students who need a mid-range laptop with a wide range of features. The series has received 5 stars from Expert Reviews as the "Perfect PC for Students". During the presentation, Honor also announced the creation of a special Honor Academy Program.

Collaborating with technology experts to support young professionals for training and development. Honor will offer students an annual subscription to the Microsoft 365 Personal program with the purchase of the MagicBook Pro models.

In the presented series of laptops, there is an entirely new model – Honor MagicBook Pro with a screen diagonal of 16.1 inches. Thanks to the frames with a width of only 4.9 mm, the screen occupies 90% of the lid’s surface area. That provides increased comfort when working and viewing visual content.

Honor MagicBook Pro laptops are equipped with 10th generation Intel Core i7-10510U processors and NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics cards for fast and smooth processing of complex graphics. Enhanced multi-screen connectivity significantly improves productivity when working with multiple devices at the same time.

The cost of Honor MagicBook Pro in the modification of intel i5/16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/NVIDIA MX350 will be 5999 yuan (Rs. 64,000 approximately). While the configuration with intel i7/16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/GeForce MX350 will be priced at 6699 yuan (around Rs. 71,500).

Honor ViewPad 6

Honor has also introduced the Honor ViewPad 6 tablet. Based on the Kirin 985 mobile 5G processor and supporting Wi-Fi 6+ wireless networks. The Honor ViewPad 6 is suitable for both entertainment and work. The tablet received a bright 10.1-inch 2K FullView screen with an intelligent separation function and a high-quality stereo system.

The Honor ViewPad 6 runs on the company’s latest Magic UI 3.1 operating system with support for both NSA and SA 5G connectivity. The device integrates a 7,250 mAh battery and supports 22.5W fast charging. The tablet is also compatible with the Honor Magic-Pencil and offers a 16-megapixel rear camera accompanied by an 8-megapixel selfie camera upfront. Sales of tablets in international markets will begin in June 2020.

Honor Router 3

Wi-Fi 6 is the next generation of Wi-Fi technology, and Honor Router 3 is the company’s first router to support it. It allows you to take advantage of high access speeds unlimitedly. The router has a built-in Wi-Fi 6+ chipset and a 1.2 GHz Gigahome Dual-core processor. It also supports an extended frequency range and higher access speeds with low power consumption.

The Honor Router 3 provides speeds up to 3000 Mbps using one 2.4 GHz band and one 5 GHz band. Honor Router 3 supports OFDMA multi-user technology for a direct connection to a variety of devices. It also guarantees increased stability and improved data transmission with low latency. The cost of Honor Router 3 will be 219 yuan (Rs. 2,400 approximately), and the router will go on sale in international markets from July.

Honor Vision X1 smart TVs

In addition to laptops and tablets, the company unveiled its latest Smart TV series called Honor Vision X1, which offers an 8K display, Motion Estimate, and Motion Compensation technologies. The latest Smart TV also has 4 speakers of 10 watts each. The Honor Vision X1 screens perform the functions of Smart TV. Providing bright, clear, and realistic images with high-quality sound reproduction.

To increase the comfort of everyday life of users, the Honor Smart TVs offer the function of a voice assistant. The Smart TV also has the ability to control other Honor devices. The Honor Vision X1 series is available in versions with 65 and 55-inch screens costing 3299 yuan (Rs. 35,200 approximately) and 2299 yuan (around Rs. 24,500), respectively.

Honor Choice Portfolio

Expanding the ecosystem of connected devices for everyday life, Honor also presents a wide range of Honor Choice household appliances in the segments of Smart Home, Sports, Entertainment, Technology, and Travel. The unveiled products demonstrate the brand’s commitment to innovation in a wide variety of areas and embody a user-oriented design philosophy. The company has also launched the HUAWEI HiLink app, which supports continuous network connection among Honor Choice devices. Providing constant monitoring and remote control.

Honor TWS Earbuds X1

As part of the Honor Choice system, the ergonomic TWS Earbuds X1 wireless headphones have been revealed, providing high-quality sound. In addition, the headphones can offer a battery life up to 24 hours without recharging, as the company’s claim.

The Earbuds X1 is powered by a new binaural synchronous transmission technology. It can also operate at low latency to ensure a lag-free experience and reduce environmental noise during calls or music. They are sold for 199 yuan in China (Rs. 2,200 approximately).

Honor Smart Vacuum Cleaner

Another new Honor Choice product is the universal Smart Vacuum Cleaner. Equipped with a powerful suction system and wet cleaning function. Its 350-watt motor with a speed of 100,000 rpm provides cleanliness. It also has a high-capacity battery that supports up to 65 minutes of continuous operation without recharging. The integrated UV sterilization system effectively kills bacteria on various surfaces.

Honor Smart Home products

In anticipation of the summer season, the Honor Choice lineup has also added an Air Multiplier and Humidifier fan-humidifier. These products will help maintain a cool and comfortable atmosphere at home or in the office. The company has also brought a Smart table lamp, an electric toothbrush, and a Smart electric kettle to complete the range of household appliances. Some Honor Choice products will go on sale in international markets as early as June.