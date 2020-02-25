Honor Magic Earbuds launched; features and price

Chinese electronics giant Honor has launched a number of products at its Honor All-Scenario Intelligence launch event. These devices included new laptops, 5G networking products, IoT devices, and more. Talking a closer look at the new products, the company also launched a new pair of truly wireless earbuds. This new pair of earbuds is known as the Honor Magic Earbuds. It is worth noting that multiple smartphone makers have entered the true wireless segment to try and leave a mark. One should also note that the Honor Magic Earbuds are not similar to the Huawei Freebuds. In fact, Honor Magic Earbuds are meant to be a separate, new product.

Honor Magic Earbuds launch, specifications, and more

Talking about the features of the Honor Magic Earbuds, the company has added 10mm drivers in the product. The earbuds come with Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity along with support for multiple profiles. Some of these include A2DP 1.3, HPF 1.6 filters for remote harmonics, and AVRCP 1.5. Both of the earbuds come with a 37mAh battery and weigh about 5.4 grams. Moving to the charging case, we get a 410mAh battery along with 51 grams of weight. The company claims that the earbuds offer about 3.5 hours of music playback. However, the charging case increases the total music playback for up to 13 hours.

Honor has also added a USB Type-C port on the charging case to charge it in just 1.5 hours. Beyond this, the earbuds also feature three microphones along with support for in-call noise canceling. A report from Gizchina stated that earbuds will filter the voice of the user when they are talking to someone. However, the pair of wireless earbuds don’t feature active noise cancellation while listening to music.

The earbuds also come with touch controls to control playback and audio. On the software end, Honor has added creature comforts such as instant pairing with EMUI 10-powered devices. The earbuds can play or pause automatically when the user takes the earbuds off or puts them back on. It will offer two colors including Pearl White, and Robin Egg Blue. Honor Magic Buds will be priced at €129 or Rs 10,059. Honor also confirmed that the earbuds will go on sale in April 2020.