comscore Honor Magic Earbuds launched; features and price | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor Magic Earbuds launched; feature hybrid noise canceling
News

Honor Magic Earbuds launched; feature hybrid noise canceling

News

Honor Magic Earbuds features 10mm drivers for audio reproduction. The earbuds come with Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity along with support for multiple profiles.

  • Published: February 25, 2020 2:29 PM IST
Honor Magic Earbuds

Chinese electronics giant Honor has launched a number of products at its Honor All-Scenario Intelligence launch event. These devices included new laptops, 5G networking products, IoT devices, and more. Talking a closer look at the new products, the company also launched a new pair of truly wireless earbuds. This new pair of earbuds is known as the Honor Magic Earbuds. It is worth noting that multiple smartphone makers have entered the true wireless segment to try and leave a mark. One should also note that the Honor Magic Earbuds are not similar to the Huawei Freebuds. In fact, Honor Magic Earbuds are meant to be a separate, new product.

Related Stories


Honor Magic Earbuds launch, specifications, and more

Talking about the features of the Honor Magic Earbuds, the company has added 10mm drivers in the product. The earbuds come with Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity along with support for multiple profiles. Some of these include A2DP 1.3, HPF 1.6 filters for remote harmonics, and AVRCP 1.5. Both of the earbuds come with a 37mAh battery and weigh about 5.4 grams. Moving to the charging case, we get a 410mAh battery along with 51 grams of weight. The company claims that the earbuds offer about 3.5 hours of music playback. However, the charging case increases the total music playback for up to 13 hours.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip First Look

Honor has also added a USB Type-C port on the charging case to charge it in just 1.5 hours. Beyond this, the earbuds also feature three microphones along with support for in-call noise canceling. A report from Gizchina stated that earbuds will filter the voice of the user when they are talking to someone. However, the pair of wireless earbuds don’t feature active noise cancellation while listening to music.

Honor View 30 Pro, Honor 9X Pro launched: Price, full specifications and other details

Also Read

Honor View 30 Pro, Honor 9X Pro launched: Price, full specifications and other details

The earbuds also come with touch controls to control playback and audio. On the software end, Honor has added creature comforts such as instant pairing with EMUI 10-powered devices. The earbuds can play or pause automatically when the user takes the earbuds off or puts them back on. It will offer two colors including Pearl White, and Robin Egg Blue. Honor Magic Buds will be priced at €129 or Rs 10,059. Honor also confirmed that the earbuds will go on sale in April 2020.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 25, 2020 2:29 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Honor Magic Earbuds launched; features and price
News
Honor Magic Earbuds launched; features and price
Honor View 30 Pro, Honor 9X Pro launched

News

Honor View 30 Pro, Honor 9X Pro launched

Huawei Mate Xs foldable phone with 5G, Kirin 990 SoC launched

News

Huawei Mate Xs foldable phone with 5G, Kirin 990 SoC launched

iQOO 3 5G launched in India: Price, sale date, specifications

News

iQOO 3 5G launched in India: Price, sale date, specifications

WhatsApp Dark Mode coming to Web, Desktop users

News

WhatsApp Dark Mode coming to Web, Desktop users

Most Popular

Lenovo HT10 Pro review

Realme X50 Pro 5G first impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip First Impressions

Itel Vision 1 First Impressions

Honor Magic Earbuds launched; features and price

Samsung Galaxy M31 launched in India at Rs 15,999

Honor View 30 Pro, Honor 9X Pro launched

Huawei Mate Xs foldable phone with 5G, Kirin 990 SoC launched

iQOO 3 5G launched in India: Price, sale date, specifications

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor Magic Earbuds launched; features and price

News

Honor Magic Earbuds launched; features and price
Honor View 30 Pro, Honor 9X Pro launched

News

Honor View 30 Pro, Honor 9X Pro launched
Lenovo HT10 Pro review

Review

Lenovo HT10 Pro review
Realme fitness band to launch on March 5

News

Realme fitness band to launch on March 5
Honor 20 Lite, Honor 10i get EMUI 10 update

News

Honor 20 Lite, Honor 10i get EMUI 10 update

हिंदी समाचार

भारत के पहले 5G स्मार्टफोन Realme X50 Pro की अगली सेल 5 मार्च को, इन ऑफर्स के साथ खरीदें

Redmi K30 Pro स्मार्टफोन जल्द होगा लॉन्च, मिलेंगे कई दमदार फीचर

iQOO 3 5G स्मार्टफोन भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Samsung Galaxy A71 भारत में बिक्री के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध, Amazon और Samsung.com से इस कीमत में खरीदें

iQOO 3 Luanch Live Update : आज भारत में लॉन्च होगा दूसरा 5G स्मार्टफोन iQOO 3

News

Honor Magic Earbuds launched; features and price
News
Honor Magic Earbuds launched; features and price
Samsung Galaxy M31 launched in India at Rs 15,999

News

Samsung Galaxy M31 launched in India at Rs 15,999
Honor View 30 Pro, Honor 9X Pro launched

News

Honor View 30 Pro, Honor 9X Pro launched
Huawei Mate Xs foldable phone with 5G, Kirin 990 SoC launched

News

Huawei Mate Xs foldable phone with 5G, Kirin 990 SoC launched
iQOO 3 5G launched in India: Price, sale date, specifications

News

iQOO 3 5G launched in India: Price, sale date, specifications