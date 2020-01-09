Honor is gearing up for a huge event in India next week. On January 14, the company is hosting an event in Delhi where it will unveil a bunch of products. These include the Honor 9X smartphone, Honor Magic Watch 2 and the Honor Band 5i. Ahead of the official launch, availability details of these Honor products have been confirmed.

Honor Magic Watch 2, Honor Band 5i availability

After the launch on January 14, both the wearables will be available via Amazon India. The e-commerce site is counting down to the launch by posting teasers and Notify Me buttons. It is worth noting that both wearable have already launched in the international market. The Honor Magic Watch 2 launched in November 2019, while the Honor Band 5i launched in October.

The Honor 9X, on the other hand, will go on sale via Flipkart. The smartphone too launched in international markets last year. The international launches give us a fair idea on what to expect from these products.

Honor 9X features, specifications

The smartphone features a 6.59-inch FHD+ display, Kirin 810 octa-core SoC, and dual cameras at the back. The camera setup includes 48-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. Up front, there’s a 16-megapixel selfie snapper. Powering the dual-SIM device is a 4,000mAh battery.

Honor Magic Watch 2, Band 5i features

The Honor smartwatch features 316L Stainless Steel-based enclosure along with up to 14-day battery life. It also comes with personalized watch faces, Bluetooth calling, and Always-on AMOLED Display while running on Huawei Kirin A1 SoC. The Magic Watch 2 can also record 15 different types of exercise types along with GPS connectivity.

Moving to the Honor Band 5i, we get a color display, always active heart rate monitor, built-in USB port, Watch Face store, and sleep tracking.

