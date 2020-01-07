Honor Magic Watch 2 teased; to launch soon with Band 5i

Sub-brand of Chinese electronics giant Huawei, Honor, is all set to launch its latest wearable devices in the Indian market. Honor India shared a new teaser on its official Twitter handle confirming the imminent launch of the Magic Watch 2. The teaser comes with a 37-second long video that showcases the evolution of communication in the last century. This video clip ends with the Magic Watch 2 on the screen. It also teases the capability of making and receiving phone calls on the smartwatch. The company is marketing the smartphone with the hashtag “TimeSmartsNow”. In addition, Honor India also confirmed that it is teaming with Amazon to launch the Honor Magic Watch 2.

Honor Magic Watch 2 and more; details

The company also confirmed that it will launch its fitness band, the Honor Band 5i along with the smartwatch. Honor confirmed that both the devices will launch this month. However, it did not reveal the exact launch date of the wearable devices. The company also shared links to mini websites for the Band 5i and Magic Watch 2. These Amazon mini-websites shared additional information regarding both the upcoming products. It is worth noting that both wearable devices have already launched in the international market a couple of months back. For context, the Honor Magic Watch 2 launched at the end of November 2019 while the Honor Band 5i launched towards the end of October 2019.

Watch: NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review

Honor is also offering Honor xSport AM61 Bluetooth earphones free of cost with the Honor Magic Watch 2. The smartwatch features 316L Stainless Steel-based enclosure along with up to 14-day battery life. It also comes with personalized watch faces, Bluetooth calling, and Always-on AMOLED Display while running on Huawei Kirin A1 SoC.

Magic Watch 2 can also record 15 different types of exercise types along with GPS connectivity. Other features include Huawei TruSeen 3.5, heart rate monitoring, VO2Max measurement, and wireless music playback. Moving to the Honor Band 5i, we get a color display, always active heart rate monitor, built-in USB port, Watch Face store, and sleep tracking.