Honor Magic Watch 2 with Kirin A1 chip and 14 day battery life launched
Honor Magic Watch 2 with Kirin A1 chip and 14 day battery life launched: Price, Features

Honor Magic Watch 2 uses the same Kirin A1 chip also found on Huawei Watch GT 2.

  Published: November 26, 2019 5:14 PM IST
Honor has launched the Magic Watch 2 as its second smartwatch with up to 14 days of battery life. With the new wearable, the company is focusing on health and wellness. The Honor Magic Watch 2 was launched at an event in China alongside flagship Honor V30 and V30 Pro smartphones. With the new smartwatch, the company is trying to expand its presence in the wearable segment. Huawei, the parent company of Honor, has gained significant market share in the past few months.

Honor Magic Watch 2: Price and Features

The Chinese company has announced that Honor Magic Watch 2 will be available via global markets starting from December 12. It is priced starting at RMB 1,099 (around Rs 11,200) for the 42mm Agate Black version. The Charcoal Black version with 46mm watch face is available for RMB 1,199 (around Rs 12,200). The 46mm Flax Brown and 42mm Sakura Gold variants are available for RMB 1,399 (around Rs 14,200). The company has confirmed that 42mm version will be available for €179 (around Rs 14,100) in Europe while the 46mm variant will be available for €189 (around Rs 14,900).

The Magic Watch 2 is made out of 361L stainless steel and comes in two sizes – 42mm and 46mm. The smaller model has a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with 390 x 390 pixel resolution while the larger model has a 1.4-inch display with 454 x 454 pixel resolution. Like the Huawei Watch GT 2, the Magic Watch 2 is also powered by Kirin A2 chipset. There is 4GB of storage and rated battery life of 14 days on a single charge. The smaller 42mm model comes with battery life equivalent to one week.

Huawei Watch GT 2 India launch to take place in the first week of December: Report

The watch supports all fitness centric features including step tracking and heart rate measurement. It is 5ATM water resistant and can calculate SWOLF score, which is the number of strokes and seconds need to swim one length of the pool. The smartwatch is also capable of tracking 6 common types of sleep disorders.

