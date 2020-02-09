Honor Magic Watch, Band 5 get massive discounts

Huawei sub-brand Honor recently announced a price cut on its wearable products in India. If you’re in the market to buy a wearable under Rs 10,000, you should have a look at these two options. Discounts are available on the Honor Band 5 and the Honor Magic Watch. The Band 5 was launched at in India at a price of Rs 2,999 and the Honor Magic Watch was launched at Rs 14,999. The devices can be purchased for the reduced prices on Flipkart.

The price cuts can be attributed to the refreshed models of the Honor Magic Watch 2 and the Honor Band 5i in the country. Under the discounted prices, the Honor Magic Watch will be available for Rs 7,999. Flipkart is also offering a no-cost EMI on the wearable device. The watch features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 390 x 390 Pixels.

Honor Magic Watch: features and specifications

It is compatible with Android and iOS phones. The brand claims that the Honor Magic Watch can last 7 days on a single charge. The watch uses Bluetooth 4.2 and supports three satellite positioning systems (GPS, GLONASS and Galileo). The watch supports tracking various sport activities like workouts, swimming and cycling among others. It comes with a 24×7 heart rate sensor and can also monitor your sleep. The watch is available for the discounted price on Amazon as well.

Honor Band 5

The Honor Band 5 is now available for Rs 2,299 on Flipkart instead of its original price of Rs 2,599. The band can be purchased at the discounted price on Amazon as well. The Honor Band 5 features a 0.95-inch AMOLED display that comes with a resolution of 120 x 240 pixels. The band has a heart rate sensor that can offer 24×7 monitoring and can also track your sleep. The watch features 5ATM water-resistance rating and also recognises swim strokes.