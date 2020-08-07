Honor Magicbook 15, 9A and 9S sold out in first sale

Honor recently launched the Honor 9A and 9S smartphones with the Honor MagicBook 15 laptop. While the Honor 9A and 9S are budget-oriented smartphones, the Honor MagicBook 15 is a premium laptop with some pretty neat pictures. Both devices went on sale recently and sold out in a jiffy. Also Read - Honor 9A to go on sale today on Amazon India: Check offers, price

Both the 9S and 9A were launched with Honor's Magic UI 3.1 on top of Android 10. The phones also feature Huawei's new AppGallery. The Honor 9A will go on sale via the Amazon India website, whereas Honor 9S will be sold via Flipkart.

Honor 9A specifications

The Honor 9A features a 6.3-inch display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. There is also a waterdrop notch for the front camera. Under the hood, it has a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, 3GB of RAM, and 64GB expandable storage along with a dedicated MicroSD card slot supporting upto 512GB. There is a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel super-wide-angle + 2-megapixel depth camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor on the back. The phone is available in phantom blue and midnight black variants.

Honor 9S specifications

The Honor 9S comes with a 5.45-inch display offering HD+ resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. There is a 5-megapixel front camera and an 8-megapixel rear camera with flash. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage along with a dedicated MicroSD card slot supporting upto 512GB. It also runs Magic UI 3.1 based on Android 10 and packs a 3,020mAh battery. There is a TUV Rheinland certified Eye Comfort mode, that reduces eye strain. The phone is available in blue and black color variants.

Honor MagicBook 15

The Honor MagicBook 15 laptop has been launched in India, alongside the Honor 9A and Honor 9S. Interestingly, the laptop features a pop-up webcam that is hidden under the camera button located on the keyboard. Apart from this, the notebook also has the power button integrated with a fingerprint sensor for user security. The Honor MagicBook 15 price in India is set at Rs 42,990. But, it will be available at a special price of Rs 39,990.

For the mentioned price, Honor will be selling the 8GB RAM + 256GB SSD variant. Customers will also get up to Rs 13,000 discount on the exchange of a device. There is also no-cost EMI option for up to 12 months. The new laptop comes with AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor and ultra-slim bezel design.

