Honor MagicBook Pro 2019 Ryzen Edition launched: Price, specs, features
Honor MagicBook Pro 2019 Ryzen Edition launched: Price, specifications, features

Honor is offering the MagicBook laptop in only Glacial Silver color option. The laptop comes with two custom-made fans that increase the airflow to keep the notebook cool.

  Published: September 5, 2019 12:30 PM IST
Honor MagicBook Pro

Last month, Honor launched its latest MagicBook Pro 2019 laptop in China, alongside the Honor 9X series. Now, the company has unveiled a new Ryzen model of the same laptop with Vega 8 graphics. Honor is offering the MagicBook laptop in only Glacial Silver color option. The laptop comes with two custom-made fans that increase the airflow to keep the notebook cool.

The new MagicBook Pro Ryzen Edition cost RMB 4,999 (approximately Rs 50,350). This price is for the Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM and 512GB storage model. There is also a 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant, which cost RMB 5,199 (approx Rs 52,360) for the Ryzen 5, and the Ryzen 7 processors. The 8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant cost RMB 5,199 (approx Rs 52,360). The Linux variant with Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM and 512GB storage model will cost users RMB 4,399 (approximately Rs 44,285).

The Ryzen Edition of the Honor MagicBook Pro 2019 features an all-metal aluminum alloy body. The Chinese company has added a 57.4Wh battery inside the laptop. The new laptop promises to deliver up to 10 hours of battery life. It features a 16.1-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with 100 percent sRGB, and comes with Windows 10 Home.

The Honor MagicBook Pro Ryzen Edition also offers a fingerprint sensor, which is placed under the power button. The device is powered by 2.1GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3550H (up to 3.7GHz) with AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 GPU and 2.3GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H (up to 4.0GHz) with AMD Radeon RX Vega 10 GPU. The connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, three USB 3.0 ports, one HDMI port and WiFi 802.11 ac. It also offers support for Bluetooth 5.0. There is a 3.5mm audio jack, microphone combo and Dolby Atmos. It weighs about 1.7kg, and the dimensions are 369 x 234 x16.9.

