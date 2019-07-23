comscore Honor MagicBook Pro with 8th-gen Intel processor launched: Check price
Honor MagicBook Pro with 16.1-inch display, 8th-gen Intel processor launched: Price, features

Honor has launched a new Honor MagicBook Pro laptop in China, alongside the Honor 9X series. The MagicBook Pro is priced at RMB 5,499 (approximately Rs 55,100) in China.

  Published: July 23, 2019 4:30 PM IST
Honor just launched its latest Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro smartphones at an event in China today. The Chinese company also unveiled a new laptop, called Honor MagicBook Pro. It is the successor to last year’s MagicBook. Honor is selling the notebook in Glacial Silver color option. It offers a 16.1-inch full-screen display, an 8th-gen Intel processor and more. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Honor MagicBook Pro is priced at RMB 5,499 (approximately Rs 55,100) in China. This price is for the Intel Core-i5-powered model with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage option. The Intel Core-i7 powered variant will cost RMB 6,199 (approximately Rs 62,125). For the price, one will get 8GB RAM and 512GB storage version. The top-end Core i7 (16GB RAM + 1TB storage) version carries a price tag of RMB 7,999 (approximately Rs 80,170). The device will go on sale in China from July 29.

The Honor MagicBook Pro comes with a 16.1-inch full-screen display along with 16:9 aspect ratio, and 90 percent screen ratio. The panel operates at 1920×1080 pixels resolution. Under the hood, the device packs an 8th-generation Intel Core i7-8565U processor. The SoC is claimed to be 40 percent faster than its predecessor. The processor is backed by NVIDIA GeForce MX250 discrete graphics.

The device reportedly comes with seven temperature sensors that monitor the internal temperature of the fuselage on a real-time basis. The Honor MagicBook Pro features a 56Wh battery. The company claims that the new laptop can deliver around 14 hours of battery life on a single charge. It has a built-in dual-antenna WLAN as well with a maximum speed of 1733Mbps. Furthermore, the MagicBook Pro also offers support for Magic Link 2.0 connection, touch screen, and a few other functions.

The device packs a full-size backlit keyboard. One will also find a camera on the front hidden inside the middle key, which pops up when the key is pressed. Additionally, the laptop supports one-touch screen recording function, a 3.5mm audio jack, Dolby Atmos and more. Connectivity options include one USB Type-C, three USB 3.0 (Type A) and one HDMI port.

Honor 9X

Honor 9X
Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1
Kirin 810 octa-core chipset
Dual - 48MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: July 23, 2019 4:30 PM IST

