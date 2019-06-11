comscore Honor Pad 5 launch in India: Price, features, Specifications | BGR India
  Honor Pad 5 launched in India with Honor 20, 20 Pro and 20i
Honor Pad 5 launched in India with Honor 20, 20 Pro and 20i

Honor today launched a number of products in India. The products launched today include Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20, Honor 20i, and two variants of Honor Pad 5. We have already shared details about the Honor 20, 20 Pro and Honor 20i. Here we talk about the Honor Pad 5 along with its specifications, pricing, and availability. Even though the demand for tablets is decreasing in the market, the demand for 4G-enabled tablets is increasing in India. This trend is likely the reason for Honor to launch its Honor Pad 5 in the market.

Honor Pad 5 features, specifications

Honor revealed two different sizes of the Honor Pad 5. The first one is the Honor Pad 5 with 8-inch screen size, and the second one is with 10.1-inch screen size. Moving beyond, that, both the screen sizes will come with two different storage and RAM combinations. This includes a base 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage and a top of the line 4GB RAM one with 64GB internal storage. Both the RAM and storage variants come with microSD card slots for an option to expand the storage. Both size variants of the Honor Pad 5 come with FHD resolution and considerable bezels.

The 8-inch variant of Honor Pad 5 sports Kirin 710 SoC with an Octa-core processor and 10.1-inch runs on Kirin 659 SoC. Talking about software, the 10.1-inch model runs Android 8 Oreo-based EMUI 8.0, while the 8-inch model runs on Android 9 Pie-based Magic 2 UI. In the camera section, the Honor Pad 5 8-inches has an 8-megapixel sensor on the back and the front for selfies. The one difference between both the sensors is that the back one allows auto-focus. Users also get dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support with usual connectivity options such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, and more.

Honor has added an 8-megapixel rear camera on the Honor Pad 5 10.1-inch with autofocus. On the front users will get a 2-megapixel sensor for selfies. This tabled will also come with dual stereo speakers with Harman Kardon tuning and a dedicated fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options are similar to what we saw in the 8-inch Honor Pad 5.

Honor Pad 5 availability and pricing details

All the different variants of different sizes will go on sale in Flipkart starting from July. Interested buyers can pick them up in Glacial Blue color. Honor has not revealed the exact sale date for the event. Talking about the pricing, the Honor Pad 5 with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage is priced at Rs 15,499 and the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage are priced at 17,499. Talking about the 10.1 inch Honor Pad 5, the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage are priced at Rs 16,999. The top of the line Honor Tab 5 with a 10.1-inch display and 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage is priced at Rs 18,999.

