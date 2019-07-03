comscore Honor Pad 5 series first sale in India tomorrow: Prices, offers and features
Honor Pad 5 series first sale in India tomorrow: Check prices, offers, features

The Honor Pad 5 will go on sale starting July 4 via Flipkart. The 8-inch variant of Honor Pad 5 packs a Kirin 710 SoC, while the 10.1-inch model features a Kirin 659 SoC.

  Updated: July 3, 2019 7:19 PM IST
Last month, Honor launched two variants of Honor Pad 5 alongside the Honor 20 series. Now, the company has announced the sale date of the tablet. The Honor Pad 5 series will go on sale for the first time tomorrow. Customers can purchase the Honor tablet via Flipkart. Honor is offering the device only in Glacial Blue color.

Honor Pad 5 series sale offers, price

The Honor Pad 5 with an 8-inch display will cost you Rs 15,499 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at 17,499. Talking about the 10.1-inch Honor Pad 5, the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model cost Rs 16,999. There is also a 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage configuration, which is priced at Rs 18,999. The e-commerce giant is also offering three to six months of no-cost EMI option. Customers can also get an additional Rs 500 off on exchange of an old product.

Huawei MediaPad T5 tablet launched in India, price starts at Rs 14,990

Huawei MediaPad T5 tablet launched in India, price starts at Rs 14,990

Honor Pad 5 features, specifications

The Honor Pad 5 comes in 8-inch and 10.1-inch screen sizes. The 8-inch variant is built around Huawei’s home-brewed Kirin 710 octa-core SoC. The 10.1-inch tablet, on the other hand, draws power from Kirin 659 processor. On the software front, the 10.1-inch model runs Android 8 Oreo-based EMUI 8.0. But, the 8-inch model ships with the latest Android 9 Pie-based Magic 2 UI.

Watch: Honor 10 Lite First Look

On the photography front, the 8-inch variant packs an 8-megapixel sensor at the back. Honor has added the same sensor on the front as well for capturing selfies. The one difference between both the sensors is that the back one allows auto-focus. With the tablet, you also get dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. In terms of connectivity, the Honor Pad 5 line up includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, and more.

Talking about the 10-inch model, Honor has included an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor with autofocus. On the front, there is a 2-megapixel sensor for selfies. This tablet also offers dual stereo speakers with Harman Kardon tuning. There is also a dedicated fingerprint scanner for security purpose. All the variants of the tablet come with microSD card slots for an option to expand the storage. Both size variants also come with Full HD display and considerable bezels.

  Published Date: July 3, 2019 7:16 PM IST
  Updated Date: July 3, 2019 7:19 PM IST

