Honor partners Flipkart to sell Honor 20 series smartphones in India

Honor is all set to unveil the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro smartphones in London tomorrow. Both smartphones are set to debut in India soon, and now the company has partnered Flipkart to sell the devices via the e-commerce portal.

  • Updated: May 20, 2019 12:31 PM IST
Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is set to launch the Honor 20 series on May 21 in London. India launch for the same is set for next month, and the smartphone will be unveiled on June 11. Now, the company has partnered e-commerce site Flipkart to sell the Honor 20-series smartphones in India. Two smartphones –  Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro are expected to be launched.

“We are happy to announce our partnership with Flipkart, India’s largest e-commerce portal for our upcoming HONOR 20 series. Flipkart has been our long-standing partner in selling our key products in India. With this association, we will reach out to a larger set of audience across the country. The Honor 20 series comes packed with the most powerful camera, aesthetic design and performance that will enhance the lives of our consumers and will deliver on our promise of better, hence, bringing our campaign; #YouDeserveBetter alive. This series is a clear testimony to our unparalleled commitment to deliver great quality products and we are confident it will change the market dynamics,” said, Mr. Suhail Tariq, CMO, HONOR India.

Previously leaked Honor 20 Pro image renders showed off the rear design of the smartphone in Blue, Black, Twilight and White colors. It also revealed that Honor is bringing similar four-camera setup like the Huawei P30 Pro for its flagship variant Honor 20 Pro. And while the Huawei smartphones went for a waterdrop style notch, the Honor 20 Pro is likely to carry an in-display selfie camera using the punch-hole display just like the Honor View20.

Also, it is most likely that the smartphone will also have an in-display fingerprint scanner which was not there on the View20. The company recently shared a few images, which detailed the fashion-focused design of the Honor 20 line up. Later, there was a teaser video as well, which suggested that the Honor 20 series’ will offer Dynamic Holographic glass back design.

Honor has also been teasing a tagline “Capture Wonder”, emphasizing on pro-grade camera. The previous leaks suggested that the Honor 20 Pro could offer a quadruple camera setup. At the back, the smartphone could feature a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor, a 16-megapixel sensor with wide angle lens and an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. The setup will also include a dedicated 2-megapixel macro camera.

At this moment, it is unknown whether Honor will leverage the SuperSpectrum technology that we have seen on the Huawei P30 series. The Honor 20 series, being flagship offering from Honor, is expected to be powered by a 7nm Kirin 980 SoC. The devices are said to come in two configurations, which could be 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/256GB internal storage option.

  • Published Date: May 20, 2019 11:59 AM IST
  • Updated Date: May 20, 2019 12:31 PM IST

