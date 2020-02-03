comscore Honor Play 3 EMUI 9.1 update rolls out to users | BGR India
  Honor Play 3 EMUI 9.1 update rolls out with December 2019 security patch and more
Honor Play 3 EMUI 9.1 update rolls out with December 2019 security patch and more

The new update for the Honor Play 3 is based on the Android 9 Pie OS and is only available for users based in China.

  • Published: February 3, 2020 4:31 PM IST
honor-play-3-stock-image

Chinese smartphone maker, Honor, is rolling out a new software update for its Honor Play 3 users. The latest update brings the two-month-old December 2019 Android security patch to the device along with some significant camera enhancements and more.

The Honor Play 3 update carries the software Build version EMUI 9.1.1.151 and is about 378MB in size. The new update is based on the Android 9 Pie OS and is only available for users based in China, RPRNA reports.

As per the changelog, the new update brings enhancements for the smartphone’s camera to adjust the dark and bright part of the photo. That will result in improving the overall photo details and still preserving the original quality. The update also optimizes the video calling support for third-party applications to make more distinct video calls.

The new software update further includes the December 2019 security patch, which primarily fixes a critical security vulnerability in the Media framework. This flaw could have allowed a remote attacker to craft a file in executing an arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process.

The OTA update is rolling out in stages. So, it could take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will get a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings -> Software Update menu.

Honor Play 3 features, specifications

Honor Play 3 made its debut last in September. The smartphone flaunts a 6.39-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back. That includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a dedicated 2-megapixel depth sensor camera.

The Honor Play 3 has a Hisilicon Kirin 710F SoC and Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with IP5x support. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, MicroUSB 2.0 port for charging.

  • Published Date: February 3, 2020 4:31 PM IST

