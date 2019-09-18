comscore Honor Play 3e launched in China: Price, features, specifications
Honor Play 3e launched with 13-megapixel rear camera: Prie, features, specifications

The Honor Play 3e is a slightly toned down variant of the Honor Play. The new device is now available via e-commerce platforms in China.

  Published: September 18, 2019 12:30 PM IST
Earlier this month, Honor launched the Play 3 smartphone in China. Now, the Huawei sub-brand has launched a slightly toned down version of that smartphone. Called Honor Play 3e, the device is now available via different e-commerce platforms in China.

Honor Play 3e prices, availability

Honor launched two variants of its new smartphone in China. The base model with 32GB storage and 2GB of RAM costs CNY 699. This roughly translates to Rs 7,000. The top model with 64GB storage and 3GB of RAM costs CNY 899. This roughly translates to Rs 9,000. In comparison, the Honor Play 3 launched with a price tag of CNY 999 (approximately Rs 10,000). This model comes with 64GB storage and 4GB of RAM.

Buyers can choose from three color options – black, gold, and blue. As mentioned, the device is now available via VMall and other Chinese e-commerce platforms.

Features, specifications

As for specifications, the Play 3e flaunts a 5.71-inch HD+ (1520×720 pixels) display with waterdrop notch at top. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core chipset. The internal memory options mentioned above are expandable up to 512GB by using a microSD card.

For photography, the smartphone is equipped with a single 13-megapixel f/1.8 camera at the back. Up front, there is a 5-megapixel snapper with f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calling. Making sure everything ticks is a 3,020mAh battery. On the software front, the dual-SIM device runs Android Pie-based EMUI 9.1.

In comparison, the Honor Play 3 launched with features like 6.39-inch HD+ display, and a Kirin 710F octa-core chipset under the hood. There is also up to 6GB of RAM, and a 4,000mAh batter on offer. For photography, the device comes with a triple-camera setup at the back, and an 8-megapixel snapper up front. On the software front, the device runs Android Pie-based MagicUI 2.1.1.

  Published Date: September 18, 2019 12:30 PM IST

