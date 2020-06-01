Honor Play 4 5G official render confirms design details

Honor, the e-brand of Chinese smartphone maker Huawei, is set to launch new 5G smartphones in China. After launching the Honor Play 4T and Play 4T Pro, the company is set to launch Honor Play 4 5G and Play 4 Pro 5G in its home market. These smartphones will be officially launched on June 3 in China. Ahead of their official launch, the Honor Play 4 Pro had appeared in multiple leaks. It is widely believed that the Honor phone with model number TNNH-AN00 5G, which was spotted at TENAA recently is the Play 4 handset. Also Read - Honor introduces its Super-Service offers including free service benefits and more

Putting an end to speculations, Honor has shared official renders of the Play 4 on Weibo. Wei Xiaolong Raul, Product Manager of Honor Play series, took to Weibo to share the renders. The rear side of the device matches that of photos accompanying the TNNH-AN00 5G phone. The renders confirm that the smartphone will come in three colors: black, blue and white. Raul, however, did not share specifications of the smartphone.

Honor Play 4 5G: Expected Specifications

Honor Play 4 5G renders confirm that it features a 64-megapixel main lens on the back. There is a quad rear camera setup and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is expected to feature a 6.81-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. There is a punch-hole setup at the front for a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It is likely to come in three storage options. The base model will come with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

There will also be a 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage and an 8GB RAM variant with 256GB storage. The 5G ready smartphone is expected to use MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset. On the back, we are likely to see an 8-megapixel lens and a pair of 2-megapixel sensors. Under the hood, there is a 4,200mAh battery with support for fast charging. It will run Android 10 with Magic UI on top of it and support NM card for expandable storage.