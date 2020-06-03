comscore Honor Play 4 Pro, Honor Play 4 launched with 5G and 7nm SoC: Price
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor Play 4 Pro, Honor Play 4 launched with 5G and 7nm SoC: Price, full specifications
News

Honor Play 4 Pro, Honor Play 4 launched with 5G and 7nm SoC: Price, full specifications

News

The latest Honor Play 4 series devices are powered by a 7nm chipset and offer a modern punch-hole display design.

  • Published: June 3, 2020 7:29 PM IST
Honor Play 4 Pro

Honor has launched two new 5G phones in China, which are called Play 4 and Play 4 Pro. The latest Honor devices are powered by a 7nm chipset and offer a modern punch-hole display design. The Pro variant has dual rear cameras and the standard version packs four cameras at the back. Both the phones come with more than 4,000mAh battery and support fast charging too. Read on to know more about them.

Honor Play 4 Pro

The Honor Play 4 Pro is priced at RMB 2,900, which is around Rs 30,730 in India. It is powered by a  Kirin 990 SoC. It packs a 4,200mAh battery with support for up to 40W fast charging. The latest device from the company ships with Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1 on top. It features a 6.57-inch full-HD+ TFT display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. There are two cameras at the back of the phone.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Camera Review

The rear panel includes a 40-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, one will find a 32-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel camera. There is even an IR sensor. It comes with 128GB onboard storage that doesn’t support storage expansion via a microSD card. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Honor Play 4: Specifications, features

The newly launched Honor Play 4 comes with a 6.81-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ pixels resolution. The back camera setup includes a 64-megapixel sensor with an f/1.89 lens and an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens. There is also two 2-megapixel sensors with f/2.4 lens. On the front is a 16-megapixel camera. It ships with Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1 on top. It packs an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB storage. The latter is expandable by up to 512GB storage via a microSD card. It features a USB Type-C port as well. The device is priced at RMB 2,000 (approx Rs 21,190).

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 3, 2020 7:29 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Honor Play 4 Pro, Honor Play 4 launched
News
Honor Play 4 Pro, Honor Play 4 launched
BYJU's takes kindergarten online with its Early Learn app

Features

BYJU's takes kindergarten online with its Early Learn app

PUBG Mobile developer Tencent Games has shared Season 12 stats

Gaming

PUBG Mobile developer Tencent Games has shared Season 12 stats

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S sales surpass 100,000 units in 7 days, company says

News

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S sales surpass 100,000 units in 7 days, company says

Sony may bring PS5 in India the same time as the international launch

Gaming

Sony may bring PS5 in India the same time as the international launch

Most Popular

Realme Watch Review

Redmi Earbuds S Review

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro review

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Realme Narzo 10A Review

Honor Play 4 Pro, Honor Play 4 launched

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S sales surpass 100,000 units in 7 days, company says

Opera Mini web browser gets new Android update

Poco India teases a new smartphone in a teaser video

Work from home: A look at long-term plan of tech companies

BYJU's takes kindergarten online with its Early Learn app

OnePlus Domin8 pairs pro cricketers, gamers with OnePlus 8

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor Play 4 Pro, Honor Play 4 launched

News

Honor Play 4 Pro, Honor Play 4 launched
Best selfie phone in India with Price in 2020

Top Products

Best selfie phone in India with Price in 2020
Best Mobile with Pop-Up Camera in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile with Pop-Up Camera in 2020
Honor Play 4 Pro spotted on JD.com and Geekbench: Check details

News

Honor Play 4 Pro spotted on JD.com and Geekbench: Check details
Honor Play 4 5G official render confirms design details

News

Honor Play 4 5G official render confirms design details

हिंदी समाचार

Google ने Mitron app को Play Store से रिमूव किया, जानें क्या है कारण

Youtube पर कितने प्रतिशत भारतीय हिंदी वीडियो देखते हैं?

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max की अगली सेल 10 जून को, जानें फीचर्स और कीमत

Redmi 9 स्मार्टफोन की नई जानकारी हुई लीक, जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

पोको जल्द ही भारत में लॉन्च करेगा नया प्रोडक्ट, जारी किया टीजर

Latest Videos

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form

Reviews

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form
Tips on how to buy camera body

Features

Tips on how to buy camera body
Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup
How to get started in photography

Features

How to get started in photography

News

Honor Play 4 Pro, Honor Play 4 launched
News
Honor Play 4 Pro, Honor Play 4 launched
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S sales surpass 100,000 units in 7 days, company says

News

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S sales surpass 100,000 units in 7 days, company says
Opera Mini web browser gets new Android update

News

Opera Mini web browser gets new Android update
Poco India teases a new smartphone in a teaser video

News

Poco India teases a new smartphone in a teaser video
Work from home: A look at long-term plan of tech companies

News

Work from home: A look at long-term plan of tech companies