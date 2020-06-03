Honor has launched two new 5G phones in China, which are called Play 4 and Play 4 Pro. The latest Honor devices are powered by a 7nm chipset and offer a modern punch-hole display design. The Pro variant has dual rear cameras and the standard version packs four cameras at the back. Both the phones come with more than 4,000mAh battery and support fast charging too. Read on to know more about them.

Honor Play 4 Pro

The Honor Play 4 Pro is priced at RMB 2,900, which is around Rs 30,730 in India. It is powered by a Kirin 990 SoC. It packs a 4,200mAh battery with support for up to 40W fast charging. The latest device from the company ships with Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1 on top. It features a 6.57-inch full-HD+ TFT display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. There are two cameras at the back of the phone.

The rear panel includes a 40-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, one will find a 32-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel camera. There is even an IR sensor. It comes with 128GB onboard storage that doesn’t support storage expansion via a microSD card. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Honor Play 4: Specifications, features

The newly launched Honor Play 4 comes with a 6.81-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ pixels resolution. The back camera setup includes a 64-megapixel sensor with an f/1.89 lens and an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens. There is also two 2-megapixel sensors with f/2.4 lens. On the front is a 16-megapixel camera. It ships with Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1 on top. It packs an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB storage. The latter is expandable by up to 512GB storage via a microSD card. It features a USB Type-C port as well. The device is priced at RMB 2,000 (approx Rs 21,190).