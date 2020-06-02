The Honor Play 4 Pro smartphone has made an appearance on JD.com. The Chinese e-commerce website has revealed the design of the ahead of the launch. The brand is said to launch the Honor Play 4 Pro on June 3, which is tomorrow. While the brand is yet to reveal official details, it is being reported that the upcoming Honor Play 4 Pro device might be shipped starting June 10.

As per the image shared by the site, the handset will have a dual punch-hole display design and rectangular camera module. There is no fingerprint sensor at the back. The Honor Play 4 Pro will sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The rest of the details are currently under wraps. The listing also doesn’t reveal the price of the new phone.

Apart from JD.com, the Honor Play 4 Pro has also been spotted on Geekbench. The listing hints that the device will arrive with Huawei’s in-house Kirin chipset. It will be launched with 8GB of RAM. The company is of course expected to offer the handset with other variants too. It scored 740 in the single-core test and 2816 in the multi-core test. GSMArena reported that the Honor Play4 Pro could be powered by a Kirin 990 chipset.

Previous leaks and rumors claim that the upcoming Honor phone could feature a 6.81-inch IPS LCD display, which supports 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. On the front, there could be a 32-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and videos. At the back of the device, there could be a 40-megapixel Sony IMX600y main camera. It is expected to be assisted by an 8-megapixel ultrawide snapper.

There could be a 4,200mAh battery with 40W charging support. It will likely run Android 10 with Magic UI on top of it and support NM card for expandable storage. The Honor Play 4 5G smartphone is expected to use MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset.