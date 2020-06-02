comscore Honor Play 4 Pro spotted on JD.com and Geekbench | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor Play 4 Pro spotted on JD.com and Geekbench: Check details
News

Honor Play 4 Pro spotted on JD.com and Geekbench: Check details

News

While the brand is yet to reveal official details, it is being reported that the upcoming Honor Play 4 Pro device might be shipped starting June 10.

  • Published: June 2, 2020 6:55 PM IST
Honor Play 4 Pro

The Honor Play 4 Pro smartphone has made an appearance on JD.com. The Chinese e-commerce website has revealed the design of the ahead of the launch. The brand is said to launch the Honor Play 4 Pro on June 3, which is tomorrow. While the brand is yet to reveal official details, it is being reported that the upcoming Honor Play 4 Pro device might be shipped starting June 10.

As per the image shared by the site, the handset will have a dual punch-hole display design and rectangular camera module. There is no fingerprint sensor at the back. The Honor Play 4 Pro will sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The rest of the details are currently under wraps. The listing also doesn’t reveal the price of the new phone.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Apart from JD.com, the Honor Play 4 Pro has also been spotted on Geekbench. The listing hints that the device will arrive with Huawei’s in-house Kirin chipset. It will be launched with 8GB of RAM. The company is of course expected to offer the handset with other variants too. It scored 740 in the single-core test and 2816 in the multi-core test. GSMArena reported that the Honor Play4 Pro could be powered by a Kirin 990 chipset.

Honor Play 4 5G official render confirms 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup, launch set for June 3

Also Read

Honor Play 4 5G official render confirms 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup, launch set for June 3

Previous leaks and rumors claim that the upcoming Honor phone could feature a 6.81-inch IPS LCD display, which supports 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. On the front, there could be a 32-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and videos. At the back of the device, there could be a 40-megapixel Sony IMX600y main camera. It is expected to be assisted by an 8-megapixel ultrawide snapper.

There could be a 4,200mAh battery with 40W charging support. It will likely run Android 10 with Magic UI on top of it and support NM card for expandable storage. The Honor Play 4 5G smartphone is expected to use MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 2, 2020 6:55 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Honor Play

Honor Play

5

19999

Android 8.1 Oreo
HiSilicon Kirin 970 octa-core SoC
16MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Image bug crashes your Android phone, find out why
News
Image bug crashes your Android phone, find out why
Realme Watch Review

Review

Realme Watch Review

Honor Play 4 Pro spotted on JD.com and Geekbench: Check details

News

Honor Play 4 Pro spotted on JD.com and Geekbench: Check details

OnePlus Domin8 pairs pro cricketers, gamers with OnePlus 8

Features

OnePlus Domin8 pairs pro cricketers, gamers with OnePlus 8

Reliance Jio 4X Benefit Offer announced; check details

Telecom

Reliance Jio 4X Benefit Offer announced; check details

Most Popular

Realme Watch Review

Redmi Earbuds S Review

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro review

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Realme Narzo 10A Review

Image bug crashes your Android phone, find out why

Honor Play 4 Pro spotted on JD.com and Geekbench: Check details

Samsung Exynos 850 8nm chipset details revealed by brand

LG G8x ThinQ available with free one week trial offer in India

Xiaomi MIJIA is now officially Xiaomi Smart Life

OnePlus Domin8 pairs pro cricketers, gamers with OnePlus 8

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

Technology or apps to learn new things during lockdown

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor Play 4 Pro spotted on JD.com and Geekbench: Check details

News

Honor Play 4 Pro spotted on JD.com and Geekbench: Check details
Best Mobile with Pop-Up Camera in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile with Pop-Up Camera in 2020
Honor Play 4 5G official render confirms design details

News

Honor Play 4 5G official render confirms design details
Night Vision that allows your phone to see in darkness

News

Night Vision that allows your phone to see in darkness
Honor introduces its Super-Service offers for customers

News

Honor introduces its Super-Service offers for customers

हिंदी समाचार

Jio Phoe यूजर्स के लिए अच्छी खबर, WhatsApp पर आने वाला है ये नया फीचर

OnePlus Z स्मार्टफोन गीकबेंच पर आया नजर, मिल सकते हैं ये स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

अमेरिका में जारी हिंसा के बीच Sony ने 4 जून को PlayStation 5 के लॉन्च इवेंट को किया रद्द

Samsung Galaxy A21s जल्द हो सकता है भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए खास बातें

BSNL ने अनलिमिटिड वॉयस कॉलिंग और डेली 2GB डाटा के साथ पेश किया 365 रुपये का प्लान

Latest Videos

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form

Reviews

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form
Tips on how to buy camera body

Features

Tips on how to buy camera body
Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup
How to get started in photography

Features

How to get started in photography

News

Image bug crashes your Android phone, find out why
News
Image bug crashes your Android phone, find out why
Honor Play 4 Pro spotted on JD.com and Geekbench: Check details

News

Honor Play 4 Pro spotted on JD.com and Geekbench: Check details
Samsung Exynos 850 8nm chipset details revealed by brand

News

Samsung Exynos 850 8nm chipset details revealed by brand
LG G8x ThinQ available with free one week trial offer in India

News

LG G8x ThinQ available with free one week trial offer in India
Xiaomi MIJIA is now officially Xiaomi Smart Life

News

Xiaomi MIJIA is now officially Xiaomi Smart Life