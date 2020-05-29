Honor Play 4 series launch confirmed for June 3

Honor has announced the launch date of the Play 4 series with a poster shared on its Weibo account. The series, which consists of Play 4 and Play 4 Pro models, will officially make its debut in China on June 3. Also Read - Honor 9X Pro second special sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications, offers and more

The photos showing the device with its bright blue color had leaked on the internet a while ago. Now the images of Honor Play 4 surfaced on the TENAA website have also been revealed. The technical features of Honor Play 4, which has entered the database with the model number TNNH-AN00, are also seen in the documents. Also Read - Honor 9X Pro sale on May 28 for pre-registered users: Check details

Both devices of the series are likely to offer 5G support. While the processor name is not explicitly mentioned in TENAA’s database. It could mount a MediaTek Dimensity 800 octa-core processor clocked at 2.0 GHz. While the Honor Play 4 Pro will feature the higher-end HiSilicon Kirin 990 SoC. Also Read - Honor to use MediaTek 5G chipsets in future smartphones

Honor Play 4 series features

The Honor Play 4 features a 6.81-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution. The device has dimensions of around 170 x 78.5 x 8.9 mm and weighs 213 grams in the scale. The smartphone will draw its power from a 4200mAh battery capacity, and it will come out of the box with the EMUI operating system. It is also worth noting that the phone will not come with Google Mobile Services.

The smartphone has a quad-rear camera system. That includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and two dedicated 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. The 16-megapixel front camera is housed inside the punch-hole display in the upper left corner of the screen.

The Honor Play 4 Pro leaks only had two camera sensors on the back of the phone. It can be said that Honor follows a different strategy by offering more powerful sensors here. Earlier, the smartphone was also seen in the 3C and Wi-Fi Alliance databases, which revealed that the phone supports 40-watt charging and the price is likely to be 3,000 yuan or even higher.