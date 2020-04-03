Honor Play 4T, Play 4T Pro renders surface ahead of launch

Huawei sub-brand Honor will be launching an upcoming series of smartphones on April 9. The Honor Play 4T series now have some official renders that have surfaced ahead of the launch. The images reveal two distinct phones in the Honor Play 4T series. These are the Play 4T and the Play 4T Pro.

The Honor Play 4T Pro features a waterdrop notch and an in-display fingerprint sensor. This also points to the presence of an AMOLED screen on the Pro variant. Meanwhile, the vanilla Play 4T features a punch-hole screen and a conventional rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Play 4T Pro can be seen in black, green and a gradient white shade. The Play 4T is for now, only shown in green, but there could be more color variants.

Honor Play 4T Pro specifications

The Honor Play 4T Pro resembles a device spotted on TENAA, the Chinese regulatory body, in March. Codenamed the AQM-AL10, the phone’s specifications are likely that of the Play 4T Pro as well. This means the phone could feature an FHD+ 6.3-inch AMOLED screen along with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is also powered by the Kirin 810 SoC. There are variants of 6GB and 8GB RAM. These bring storage variants of 128GB and 256GB.

In terms of optics, there is also a 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple camera setup. On the front is a 16-megapixel camera sensor. The phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W rapid charging support.

Honor Play 4T specifications

The vanilla Honor Play 4T also resembles another device spotted on TENAA by the name of AKA-AL10. The specifications of this phone include a 6.39-IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution. It runs on a 2.0GHz octa-core processor. There are variants of 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM that has 64GB and 128GB storage respectively.

Here too, there is a 48-megapixel main camera with two more 2-megapixel sensors. On the front is a single 8-megapixel front camera. While there is no word on the pricing of both Honor smartphones, we do know that both of these will come out of the box with Android 10.