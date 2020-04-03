comscore Honor Play 4T, Play 4T Pro renders surface ahead of launch | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor Play 4T, Play 4T Pro official renders surface ahead of April 9 launch
News

Honor Play 4T, Play 4T Pro official renders surface ahead of April 9 launch

News

Honor Play 4T and Play 4T Pro will both feature Android 10 out of the box. However the prices are still a mystery.

  • Published: April 3, 2020 12:20 PM IST
Honor Play 4T, Play 4T Pro

Huawei sub-brand Honor will be launching an upcoming series of smartphones on April 9. The Honor Play 4T series now have some official renders that have surfaced ahead of the launch. The images reveal two distinct phones in the Honor Play 4T series. These are the Play 4T and the Play 4T Pro.

Related Stories


The Honor Play 4T Pro features a waterdrop notch and an in-display fingerprint sensor. This also points to the presence of an AMOLED screen on the Pro variant. Meanwhile, the vanilla Play 4T features a punch-hole screen and a conventional rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Play 4T Pro can be seen in black, green and a gradient white shade. The Play 4T is for now, only shown in green, but there could be more color variants.

Watch: 5 Tips to Save Mobile Data

Honor Play 4T Pro specifications

The Honor Play 4T Pro resembles a device spotted on TENAA, the Chinese regulatory body, in March. Codenamed the AQM-AL10, the phone’s specifications are likely that of the Play 4T Pro as well. This means the phone could feature an FHD+ 6.3-inch AMOLED screen along with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is also powered by the Kirin 810 SoC. There are variants of 6GB and 8GB RAM. These bring storage variants of 128GB and 256GB.

In terms of optics, there is also a 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple camera setup. On the front is a 16-megapixel camera sensor. The phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W rapid charging support.

Honor Play 4T specifications

The vanilla Honor Play 4T also resembles another device spotted on TENAA by the name of AKA-AL10. The specifications of this phone include a 6.39-IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution. It runs on a 2.0GHz octa-core processor. There are variants of 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM that has 64GB and 128GB storage respectively.

Huawei EMUI 10.1 announced with MeeTime, Celia assistant and multi-screen collaboration: Check out roll out and compatible devices

Also Read

Huawei EMUI 10.1 announced with MeeTime, Celia assistant and multi-screen collaboration: Check out roll out and compatible devices

Here too, there is a 48-megapixel main camera with two more 2-megapixel sensors. On the front is a single 8-megapixel front camera. While there is no word on the pricing of both Honor smartphones, we do know that both of these will come out of the box with Android 10.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 3, 2020 12:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Apple AirTags item tracker reference spotted in a new support video
News
Apple AirTags item tracker reference spotted in a new support video
Realme X60 5G tipped off be in the works

News

Realme X60 5G tipped off be in the works

Xiaomi Mi Bunny Watch 4 with 5G, dual cameras launched

News

Xiaomi Mi Bunny Watch 4 with 5G, dual cameras launched

Google Duo will use machine learning to improve audio quality during calls

News

Google Duo will use machine learning to improve audio quality during calls

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite launched: Price, features

News

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite launched: Price, features

Most Popular

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Oppo Enco Free Review

IIT's are helping India to fight against Coronavirus Outbreak

Apple AirTags item tracker reference spotted in a new support video

Realme X60 5G tipped off be in the works

Xiaomi Mi Bunny Watch 4 with 5G, dual cameras launched

Google Duo will use machine learning to improve audio quality during calls

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

A look at evolution of smartphone cameras based on consumer needs

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Series 5G phone coming in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor Play 4T, Play 4T Pro renders surface ahead of launch

News

Honor Play 4T, Play 4T Pro renders surface ahead of launch
Honor 30 render leak confirms 50-megapixel primary camera

News

Honor 30 render leak confirms 50-megapixel primary camera
Samsung Galaxy A10s update brings Android 10

News

Samsung Galaxy A10s update brings Android 10
Nokia 7.2 Android 10 update rollout begins

News

Nokia 7.2 Android 10 update rollout begins
Huawei EMUI 10.1 with MeeTime app and Celia assistant

News

Huawei EMUI 10.1 with MeeTime app and Celia assistant

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 8 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन की डिस्प्ले को मिली सबसे ज्यादा DisplayMate A+ रेटिंग

Redmi Band 14 दिनों के बैटरी लाइफ के साथ सस्ती कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Apple जल्द ही iPhone 9 को 2020 iPhone SE नाम से करेगा लॉन्च, सामने आईं अहम जानकारियां

Redmi 8A Pro स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कीमत और फीचर्स

Coronavirus Tips पर गूगल ने बनाया खास डूडल, मिलेगी सभी प्रकार की जानकारी

Latest Videos

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

Features

5 Tips to save Mobile Data
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Features

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000
Roller Champions: First look

Hands On

Roller Champions: First look
Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Features

Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

News

IIT's are helping India to fight against Coronavirus Outbreak
News
IIT's are helping India to fight against Coronavirus Outbreak
Apple AirTags item tracker reference spotted in a new support video

News

Apple AirTags item tracker reference spotted in a new support video
Realme X60 5G tipped off be in the works

News

Realme X60 5G tipped off be in the works
Xiaomi Mi Bunny Watch 4 with 5G, dual cameras launched

News

Xiaomi Mi Bunny Watch 4 with 5G, dual cameras launched
Google Duo will use machine learning to improve audio quality during calls

News

Google Duo will use machine learning to improve audio quality during calls