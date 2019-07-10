Huawei sub-brand Honor has launched its latest smartphone, the Honor Play 8 in China. The new smartphone seems to be a rebranded version of the previously launched Honor 8S. The smartphone maker seems to be taking on entry-level and budget smartphones with this new smartphone. The company revealed that it is has priced the new smartphone at an impressive 599RMB or Rs 5,960 at the time of writing. Honor seems to have gone for a modern design that is still new for such entry-level smartphones. This includes tall 19:9 aspect ratio display along with a waterdrop notch.

Honor Play 8 features, specifications

The Honor Play 8 sports a 5.71-inch LCD display with thick bezels on the edges. As mentioned above, the display also features a waterdrop notch at the top around the front camera sensor. Honor 8 Play also comes with a 19:9 aspect ratio with HD+ resolution. Moving to the internals of the device, we are greeted with MediaTek Helio A22 SoC with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. Honor has also added a microSD card slot in the device so that users can expand the storage if and when they require more storage space. Honor Play 8 users should know that the smartphone can support microSD card with a capacity of up to 512GB.

Talking about connectivity, Honor Play 8 features three slots, two for the usual nano-SIM cards. The third card slot is meant to house the microSD card slot. This means that this device can support Dual 4G coverage at any given time. Now let’s take a look at the camera features on the smartphone. According to the specifications of the device, we get a single 13-megapixel sensor on the back with f/1.8 aperture. Moving to the front, we get a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies with f/2.2 aperture.

Moving to other features of the device, we realize that the device does not come with a fingerprint scanner for proper biometric authentication. As noted in a report by GSMArena, the device uses the front camera for face unlock feature. On the software end, the device is powered by Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.0. Honor has also added a 3,020mAh battery in the device that it still uses a microUSB port for charging. Honor confirmed that given the price and features, the smartphone does not come with any fast charging solutions.