Honor Play 8A with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 3GB RAM launched: Price, specifications, features

Having launched a boatload of smartphones last year, Honor seems to have even bigger plans for 2019. The Huawei sub-brand has kicked off the new year with the launch of a new budget smartphone – Honor Play 8A. Having been introduced in China, the smartphone will reportedly go on sale starting January 9.

Honor Play 8A specifications, features

Talking about hardware specifications, the Honor Play 8A is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC based on the 12nm fabrication process. The chipset is helped by 3GB of RAM, and 32GB/64GB of internal storage, and there’s also a dedicated expansion slot that can take up microSD cards of up to 512GB in size.

Honor Play 8A also features a 6-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720×1560 pixels, and a small ‘waterdrop’ style notch. The software on-board is Android 9.0 Pie, with EMUI 9.0 custom overlay baked on top.

Watch: Honor View20 First Look

For imaging duties, Honor Play 8A comes with a single-lens rear camera system, comprised of a 13-megapixel sensor and LED flash. There’s support for HDR, panorama, as well as Full-HD video recording. Coming to the front, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. The front camera can record Full-HD videos as well.

From Wi-Fi to 3.5mm audio port, the Honor Play 8A has all standard connectivity options one would expect. However, the budget mobile device lacks a fingerprint sensor. Backing up the whole package is a respectable 3,020mAh battery, but there’s (obviously) no fast-charging support.

Honor Play 8A price, availability

The Honor Play 8A has a price tag of RMB 799 (approximately Rs 8,200) for the 32GB storage variant, while the 64GB storage version can be purchased at a price RMB 999 (approximately Rs 10,200). As mentioned, the smartphone will be going on sale in China starting tomorrow. There’s no word on whether the company has any plans of launching the device in other countries, including India.