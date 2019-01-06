comscore
Honor Play 8A: Rumored Honor 8A launches under a different name with MediaTek Helio P35 and Android Pie

Honor Play 8A comes with a 6.09-inch IPS display panel with HD+ (1,560x720 pixels) resolution.

  Published: January 6, 2019 5:43 PM IST
Honor Play 8A

Image credit: MobileCryptoTech

Honor, the sub-brand of Chinese telecom equipment giant and smartphone maker Huawei has just launched its latest smartphone in China. The new device has launched under the name Honor Play 8A. It is already available for pre-order on the Chinese e-commerce websites between a price range of $119 to $129. Before we dive into the specifications of the device, it is worth noting that this comes weeks after Xiaomi launched its Xiaomi Mi Play. According to the reports on the internet, Honor was set to launch the device under the “Honor 8A” instead of the “Honor Play 8A” name.

According to a report by MobileCryptoTech, Play 8A shares some similarity in more than just the name with the Xiaomi Mi Play. These similarities include important aspects such as the design of the device. Though not everything is similar and highlighting the differences the Play 8A does not come with a fingerprint scanner on the back and only sports a single camera. It is not clear that why the company decided to launch the device under a somewhat similar name and design. However, it is likely that this similarity is because of the brutal competition between these companies in the Chinese market. It is important to mention that this is nothing new and an increasing number of smartphones are beginning to look alike in a crowded smartphone market.

Taking a dive in the specifications of the Honor Play 8A, the device comes with a 6.09-inch IPS display panel with HD+ (1,560×720 pixels) resolution and a water-drop notch. The device is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC with an Octa-core CPU, 3GB RAM, up to 64GB internal storage and a microSD card slot for expandable storage. In terms of the camera, the device comes with a 13-megapixel camera sensor with an f/1.8 aperture on the back and an 8-megapixel camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture on the front of the device.

The device is powered by a 3,020mAh battery with fast charge support while running on Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.0 OS on the software side of things. On the connectivity side, the device comes with the usual Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It comes with a plastic back with a glossy glass-like finish with a metal frame. The device was initially slated to launch on January 8 in the Chinese market.

  Published Date: January 6, 2019 5:43 PM IST

