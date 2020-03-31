Huawei’s sub-brand has launched the Honor Play 9A smartphone in China. The latest Honor phone ships with Android 10 out of the box. The new budget device is currently available for pre-order via Vmall.com. The company will be selling the 64GB variant with a price tag of RMB 900 (approximately Rs 9,570). There is also the 128GB model of the Honor Play 9A, which will be available for RMB 1,200 (roughly Rs 12,760).

Buyers can get the device in three colors, including Night Black, Blue Emerald, and Jasper Green. The top features of the Honor Play 9A are a 5,000mAh battery, 6.3-inch display, dual rear camera setup and more. A standard microSD card option is also present and the internal storage can be expanded up to 512GB.

Honor Play 9A specifications, features

As for the specifications, the Honor Play 9A comes with a 6.3-inch LCD display, which operates at 720p pixels resolution. It has a 20:9 aspect ratio and has a waterdrop style notched display design. The front notch houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera, which can record 1080p videos. At the back, there are two cameras, which are assisted by an LED flash.

The rear camera setup has a 13-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture. It is assisted by a 2-megapixel depth sensor, which will help take portrait shots. If users need an ultra-wide camera, then you can check the Honor Play 3 smartphone as it has one. For security, there is a fingerprint reader on the rear panel. The Honor Play 9A is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset.

Honor is offering the handset with a 4GB RAM option. It runs Android 10 with Magic UI 3.0.1 on top. There is a big 5,000mAh battery as well. It features a micro USB port, an FM radio and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The budget handset also offers support for Huawei’s Histen 6.0 audio tech. Connectivity options include 4G and VoLTE support, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi b/g/n and Bluetooth 5.0. There’s no word on the Honor Play 9A’s international availability.