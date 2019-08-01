comscore Honor Play and Honor 8X receive Android 9 Pie update
Honor Play and Honor 8X receive Android 9 Pie update

Honor, has announced the release of Android 9 Pie update for Honor Play and Honor 8X in India. This comes after the company announces that Honor Play will receive Android Q.

PUBG Mobile Honor Play

Chinese smartphone company, Honor, has announced the release of Android 9 Pie update for Honor Play and Honor 8X in India. Furthermore, the company has announced that Honor Play will receive Android Q update as well. Android Q is yet to be released and is currently in its fourth beta. The latest Android 9 update comes bundled with EMUI 9.1. Improvements include better UI Design, Gesture Based Navigation, GPU Turbo 3.0, all-new EROFS (Extendable Read-Only File System), and Advanced Battery management among other features. The new update package rolls out in batches starting this week.

Android 9 Pie update: Details

The latest update reduces SoC (System-on-Chip) power consumption during gameplay by up to 10 percent. The all-new EROFS improves app speed, fluidity and smoothness. It apparently increases random read performance by an average of 20 percent, app start-up speed by 10 percent. The data reading performance in a low-memory condition, and the security of system files have also been improved. For the gamers, EMUI 9.1 on Android 9 Pie update covers GPU Turbo 3.0, adds support for 25 games globally. These include PUBG, ASPHALT 9, NBA 2K19, Mobile Legends, Fortnite, FIFA Mobile and Modern Combat 5.

Honor Play: Specifications

Honor Play comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ LCD display, Kirin 970 SoC coupled with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, dual-camera setup (16-megapixel+2-megapixel) at the back, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera up front. The device also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 3,750mAh battery under the hood.

Honor 8X specifications

The Honor 8X comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ screen with 91 percent of screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone offers a 3,750mAh battery. It comes with dedicated slots for two SIMs as well as a microSD card for expandable storage. The device comes with HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC under the hood. This Honor phone comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The handset also sports a dual-camera setup at the rear, with a 20-megapixel primary sensor. It is paired with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, along with a 16-megapixel front camera. Charging is through a micro-USB port, with no support for fast charging out-of-the-box. The phone is the successor to the Honor 7X, which was launched in India in late 2017.

