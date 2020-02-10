Chinese smartphone maker, Honor, is rolling out a new software update for the Honor Play smartphone in India. The latest update brings the month-old January 2020 Android security patch to the device. The changelog also mentions several other security enhancements with the update. The latest update for Honor Play bumps up the EMUI software build version to V9.1.0.363, and it comes with a size of about 221 MB. The new update is still based on the old Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.1 OS and brings security enhancements to the device, RPRNA reports.

As per the changelog, the update details fixes for two critical and 16 high levels of CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) found in the recent build. The January 2020 security patch further fixes a local malicious application on the smartphone. This flaw could have enabled user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the device.

The OTA update is rolling out in a phased process, so it will likely take a while before reaching all Honor Play units in the country. Users will get a push-notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to HiCare -> Update -> Check for updates. With the update already being a month-old, Honor could likely release the latest February 2020 security patch soon.

Honor Play feature, specifications

The Honor Play made its debut back in July 2018. The smartphone flaunts a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with FullHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Honor Play has a Hisilicon Kirin 970 SoC and Mali-G72 MP12 GPU. It packs a 3,750mAh battery with 18W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and USB Type-C port for charging.

Story Timeline