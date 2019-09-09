comscore Honor PocketVision, AI-powered app for the visually impaired launched
Honor PocketVision, AI-powered app for the visually impaired launched

This aims to help people read documents, menus and other hard to read texts.

  Published: September 9, 2019 1:51 PM IST
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Honor has launched its new AI-powered app ‘PocketVision at IFA 2019. This aims to help people read documents, menus and other hard to read texts. “With the launch of this app, we hope to create an enhanced reading experience for people all around the world, enabling a greater sense of independence and giving people with low vision the confidence to unlock their potential and pursue their passions,” George Zhao, President of Honor said in a statement.

There are three available modes so far – Text-to-Speech Mode, Zoom-In Mode and Negative Image Mode, XDA Developers reported. Text-to-Speech Mode helps to convert pictures to text faster and more accurately. It then narrates the text from books, documents, menus, and more, with ease. Zoom-In Mode allows users to zoom into text using the volume buttons on their device. While, Negative Image Mode; provides a range of colour filters to enhance text.

Honor PocketVision can be downloaded from Huawei AppGallery and supports English, Portuguese, German, Spanish, Italian and Chinese language. In addition, the company has partnered with the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) to help raise awareness of the barriers blind and partially sighted people face. The company says that the app can be downloaded on all Honor smartphones, but it works seamlessly on Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro smartphones.

Honor has also launched MagicBook Pro 2019 laptops at the IFA 2019. These laptops were launched last month in China, alongside the Honor 9X series. Now, the company has unveiled a new Ryzen model of the same laptop with Vega 8 graphics. Honor is offering the MagicBook laptop in only Glacial Silver color option. The laptop comes with two custom-made fans that increase the airflow to keep the notebook cool.

The new MagicBook Pro Ryzen Edition cost RMB 4,999 (approximately Rs 50,350). This price is for the Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM and 512GB storage model. There is also a 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant, which cost RMB 5,199 (approx Rs 52,360) for the Ryzen 5, and the Ryzen 7 processors. The 8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant cost RMB 5,199 (approx Rs 52,360). The Linux variant with Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM and 512GB storage model will cost users RMB 4,399 (approximately Rs 44,285).

With inputs from IANS.

  • Published Date: September 9, 2019 1:51 PM IST

