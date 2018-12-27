comscore
Honor Router Pro 2 with quad-core CPU launched in China: Price, features

Honor's new router has a concurrent dual-band wireless speed of about 1167Mbps.

  • Published: December 27, 2018 10:41 AM IST
Image Credit: Gizchina

Even though Honor is primarily known for its smartphones, the company also makes a lot of other electronic gadgets. Expanding that portfolio, the Huawei sub-brand has now launched a new network router, simply dubbed Router Pro 2, in China. As the name suggests, it’s an upgraded version of the company’s first-generation Router Pro. Honor Router Pro 2 features the homegrown ‘Linghao’ Wi-Fi chip, and promises to deliver a strong and improved network connectivity experience.

As noted by Gizchina, Honor’s new Router Pro 2 comes with a new ‘Lingyi 5651’ chipset. It features a 1.4Ghz quad-core CPU, as opposed to the dual-core CPU in the previous-generation model. Theoretically, this should result in a 4x improvement in packet forwarding performance. There’s also 256MB of built-in RAM for overall performance boost.

The report further notes that one of four cores in Honor Router Pro 2’s CPU acts as an IoT (Internet of Things) acceleration engine, thus allowing a dedicated Wi-Fi channel to be established for smart home appliances. Similarly, a separate channel can be created for mobile gaming (apparently, this feature is only compatible with Honor smartphones), reducing lag and general network issues.

The new Router Pro 2 features a concurrent dual-band wireless speed of about 1167Mbps, made possible by the use of two integrated high-performance dual-band antennae, as well as high-power amplifier(s). It goes without saying that the router is compatible with 5GHz Wi-Fi bands.

In terms of aesthetics, the router has a white-colored boxy design with a reset button on the lower-end of the front panel. There’s four Gigabit Ethernet ports, and even a USB 3.0 port that allows you to connect external hard disks. Honor Router Pro 2 is priced at around RMB 349 (approximately Rs 3,550), and it’ll go on sale in China from December 28. However, there’s no word when (or if) the router will be launched in other regions around the world.

