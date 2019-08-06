comscore Honor Smart Screen showing HongMeng OS interface leaks
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor Smart Screen showing HongMeng OS interface leaks ahead of launch
News

Honor Smart Screen showing HongMeng OS interface leaks ahead of launch

News

Honor Smart Screen will be the first device to run Huawei's homegrown HongMeng OS. It is expected to feature an interface that will extend beyond smart TV functions.

  • Published: August 6, 2019 1:19 PM IST
honor tv hongmeng os main

Photo: My Drivers

Honor is expected to launch its first smart screen TV powered by HongMeng OS on August 10. Huawei, the parent company of Honor, is expected to announce HongMeng OS at its developer conference tomorrow. The operating system will be first seen on Honor’s smart screen TV. A report said that Huawei also plans to launch a smartphone based on HongMeng by the end of this year. While HongMeng OS has leaked before, its interface has appeared online for the first time.

HongMeng OS leaks ahead of Honor Smart Screen launch

Honor Smart Screen, which is basically a range of smart TV, will be the first to feature the operating system. The interface of the upcoming OS has leaked online and it shows the bottom section of the television. The television in picture is believed to be the upcoming Honor Smart Screen and it gives a sneak peek at the user interface. The interface shows that the device has a number of functions listed on the left pane. These include the display settings, sound settings, connected devices and account management.

Huawei smartphone running HongMeng OS to launch in fourth quarter: Report

Also Read

Huawei smartphone running HongMeng OS to launch in fourth quarter: Report

There is also an about section on the left pane of this leaked interface. On the right, there is a section that is meant for software updates. The leaks originating from China claim that Honor‘s Smart Screen is indeed a smart device that integrates AI features. It is tipped to house an AI camera that will function like pop-up camera on smartphones. Ahead of its launch, Honor President George Zhao has confirmed that company’s Smart Screen will be powered by Honghu 818 chipset. The chipset has been designed by Huawei’s HiSilicon in partnership with Baidu.

Honor Smart TV might become the first Huawei device running Harmony OS

Also Read

Honor Smart TV might become the first Huawei device running Harmony OS

The pop-up selfie camera on the Honor Smart Screen is also rumored to enable support for facial recognition. The first TV in the series is expected to be equipped with a 55-inch screen and Zhao claims it will be more than a smart TV. It is not clear how the TV will benefit from HongMeng OS but it could integrate smart gadgets in your home for a faster access.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 6, 2019 1:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone 2021 may feature both Face ID and under-screen Touch ID
News
Apple iPhone 2021 may feature both Face ID and under-screen Touch ID
Honor Smart Screen showing HongMeng OS interface leaks

News

Honor Smart Screen showing HongMeng OS interface leaks

Oppo confirmed to launch ‘Enco’ range of Bluetooth headsets in India soon

News

Oppo confirmed to launch ‘Enco’ range of Bluetooth headsets in India soon

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Android Pie update now rolling out

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Android Pie update now rolling out

PUBG Lite open beta update to roll out

Gaming

PUBG Lite open beta update to roll out

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review

Oppo A9 review

Realme 3i Review

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) First Impressions

Lenovo IdeaPad C340 Review

Apple iPhone 2021 may feature both Face ID and under-screen Touch ID

Honor Smart Screen showing HongMeng OS interface leaks

Oppo confirmed to launch ‘Enco’ range of Bluetooth headsets in India soon

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Android Pie update now rolling out

Sony Walkman with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 could launch soon

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor Smart Screen showing HongMeng OS interface leaks

News

Honor Smart Screen showing HongMeng OS interface leaks
Huawei Mate 30 Pro will feature 2 large 40-megapixel sensors

News

Huawei Mate 30 Pro will feature 2 large 40-megapixel sensors
Independence Day sale: Up to 50% off on Honor phones

Deals

Independence Day sale: Up to 50% off on Honor phones
OnePlus ambassador Robert Downey Jr. Upgrades his assistant to OnePlus 7 Pro

News

OnePlus ambassador Robert Downey Jr. Upgrades his assistant to OnePlus 7 Pro
Honor 20i Phantom Red Limited Edition announced in India

News

Honor 20i Phantom Red Limited Edition announced in India

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart National shopping Days sale vs Amazon freedom sale

Xiaomi जल्द लॉन्च करेगा Redmi Note 8 स्मार्टफोन, 64MP कैमरा हो सकता है शामिल

Realme ने एक साल में बेचे 1 करोड़ से ज्यादा स्मार्टफोन

Realme 3i की सेल आज, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Honor का Smart Screen TV होगा कुछ ऐसा, फेस से होगा अनलॉक

News

Apple iPhone 2021 may feature both Face ID and under-screen Touch ID
News
Apple iPhone 2021 may feature both Face ID and under-screen Touch ID
Honor Smart Screen showing HongMeng OS interface leaks

News

Honor Smart Screen showing HongMeng OS interface leaks
Oppo confirmed to launch ‘Enco’ range of Bluetooth headsets in India soon

News

Oppo confirmed to launch ‘Enco’ range of Bluetooth headsets in India soon
Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Android Pie update now rolling out

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Android Pie update now rolling out
Sony Walkman with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 could launch soon

News

Sony Walkman with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 could launch soon