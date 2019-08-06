Honor Smart Screen showing HongMeng OS interface leaks

Honor is expected to launch its first smart screen TV powered by HongMeng OS on August 10. Huawei, the parent company of Honor, is expected to announce HongMeng OS at its developer conference tomorrow. The operating system will be first seen on Honor’s smart screen TV. A report said that Huawei also plans to launch a smartphone based on HongMeng by the end of this year. While HongMeng OS has leaked before, its interface has appeared online for the first time.

HongMeng OS leaks ahead of Honor Smart Screen launch

Honor Smart Screen, which is basically a range of smart TV, will be the first to feature the operating system. The interface of the upcoming OS has leaked online and it shows the bottom section of the television. The television in picture is believed to be the upcoming Honor Smart Screen and it gives a sneak peek at the user interface. The interface shows that the device has a number of functions listed on the left pane. These include the display settings, sound settings, connected devices and account management.

There is also an about section on the left pane of this leaked interface. On the right, there is a section that is meant for software updates. The leaks originating from China claim that Honor‘s Smart Screen is indeed a smart device that integrates AI features. It is tipped to house an AI camera that will function like pop-up camera on smartphones. Ahead of its launch, Honor President George Zhao has confirmed that company’s Smart Screen will be powered by Honghu 818 chipset. The chipset has been designed by Huawei’s HiSilicon in partnership with Baidu.

The pop-up selfie camera on the Honor Smart Screen is also rumored to enable support for facial recognition. The first TV in the series is expected to be equipped with a 55-inch screen and Zhao claims it will be more than a smart TV. It is not clear how the TV will benefit from HongMeng OS but it could integrate smart gadgets in your home for a faster access.