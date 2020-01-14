comscore Honor Sport, Sport Pro Bluetooth earphones launched | BGR India
Honor Sport and Sport Pro Bluetooth earphones launched in India: Price, Features

Honor Sport and Sport Pro Bluetooth headphones comes with IPX5 certification and up to 18 hours of battery life. They will be available via Amazon India and Flipkart.

  Updated: January 14, 2020 3:43 PM IST
Honor Sport Bluetooth Earphones

Honor is making a big comeback in the Indian market with the launch of five new products. At the event in New Delhi, the company launched its Honor 9X alongside Honor Magic Watch 2 and Honor Band 5i. The e-brand of Chinese smartphone maker Huawei also introduced two new Bluetooth sports earphones. To challenge Xiaomi and Realme, the company has launched Honor Sport and Honor Sport Pro Bluetooth earphones.

Honor Sport, Sport Pro earphones launched: Price in India

With Honor Sport Bluetooth earphones, Honor is trying to enter a market already being explored by Xiaomi and Realme. Even Oppo and Vivo are now looking at entering these markets. Realme already offers true wireless and wireless earbuds in the market. Xiaomi, on the other hand, offers both wireless over-the-ear as well as wireless sport Bluetooth earphones. Honor Sport is priced at Rs 1,999 while the Sport Pro Bluetooth earphones will be available for Rs 3,999.

These Bluetooth earphones will be available via Amazon India and Flipkart. The company has not announced any official date for their availability just yet. In terms of features, these Bluetooth headphones are in line with what you get from similar devices in the market. The company claims that these are aimed at music lovers in the country. Honor Sport is rated to last for up to 11 hours on a single charge. Honor Sport Pro is even better with a rated battery life of up to 18 hours on a single charge.

Both the earbuds are IPX5 water and sweat resistance, making them ideal for even fitness activities. Honor Sport Pro comes with built-in USB Type-C charging and supports instant pairing as well. It also supports fast charging that adds four hours of music playback with just five minutes of charge. The Honor Sport, on the other hand, has magnetic earbuds and high-fidelity audio support. While their availability is not known yet, they seem priced on the higher side. Realme Buds Wireless, with a retail price of Rs 1,799, is a tough challenger in the market.

