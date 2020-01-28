Huawei sub-brand Honor is also working outside the smartphone bubble. The brand just launched its first Bluetooth earphones. These are the Honor Sport and the Honor Sport Pro and they were launched alongside the Honor 9X smartphone. The earphones will be available on Flipkart starting January 30, 2020. Here’s more information on both of these products.

Honor Sport Bluetooth Earphones

The Honor Sport is a pair of binaural stereo earphones that the brand claims are ideal for exercises and workouts. They are bundled with waterproof, dustproof and anti-sweat features. Featuring a lightweight design, the earphones weigh just 5 grams. It features 1mm dynamic drivers and comes with Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity. There is a 137mAh battery that can deliver up to 11 hours of music playback. The earphones can also connect to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously, allowing one to play music and one to take and make calls.

The unique shark-fin design of Honor Sport Bluetooth earphones mold to the shape of the user’s ear and the half in-ear design effectively buffers the outside noise to enhance the music experience. Equipped with a three-button control, the earphones help users manage music playback and phone calls easily. The wireless and magnetic design also provide users with a tangle-free experience. The Bluetooth earphones are available in Black, Blue and Red. They are available for a price of Rs 1,999.

Honor Sport Pro

The Honor Sport Pro is the high-end variant of the Honor Sport and it offers 18 hours of playback. The earphones also support other features like fast charging and instant pairing. Further, the earphones also feature a memory metal neck cable.

The company claims the earphones charge enough to give 4 hours of playback on charging only for 5 minutes. Moreover, Honor has added bass phase inversion technology that, according to the brand, uses air resonance to deliver stronger bass. Further, low latency technology on the earphones reduces the audio delay while playing games. The Honor Sport Pro Bluetooth earphones are available in Phantom Red and Phantom Purple colors. These too will go on sale on Flipkart from January 30. They cost Rs 3,999.

