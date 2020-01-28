comscore Honor Sport, Sport Pro earphones available on Flipkart | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor Sport, Honor Sport Pro now available for purchase on Flipkart
News

Honor Sport, Honor Sport Pro now available for purchase on Flipkart

News

The Honor Sport and Sport Pro Bluetooth Earphones were launched alongside the Honor 9X, and the Magic Watch 2 on January 14 in India.

  • Published: January 28, 2020 4:37 PM IST
Honor Sport, Sport Pro Bluetooth earphones

Huawei sub-brand Honor is also working outside the smartphone bubble. The brand just launched its first Bluetooth earphones. These are the Honor Sport and the Honor Sport Pro and they were launched alongside the Honor 9X smartphone. The earphones will be available on Flipkart starting January 30, 2020. Here’s more information on both of these products.

Related Stories


Honor Sport Bluetooth Earphones

The Honor Sport is a pair of binaural stereo earphones that the brand claims are ideal for exercises and workouts. They are bundled with waterproof, dustproof and anti-sweat features. Featuring a lightweight design, the earphones weigh just 5 grams. It features 1mm dynamic drivers and comes with Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity. There is a 137mAh battery that can deliver up to 11 hours of music playback. The earphones can also connect to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously, allowing one to play music and one to take and make calls.

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

The unique shark-fin design of Honor Sport Bluetooth earphones mold to the shape of the user’s ear and the half in-ear design effectively buffers the outside noise to enhance the music experience. Equipped with a three-button control, the earphones help users manage music playback and phone calls easily. The wireless and magnetic design also provide users with a tangle-free experience. The Bluetooth earphones are available in Black, Blue and Red. They are available for a price of Rs 1,999.

Honor Sport Pro

The Honor Sport Pro is the high-end variant of the Honor Sport and it offers 18 hours of playback. The earphones also support other features like fast charging and instant pairing. Further, the earphones also feature a memory metal neck cable.

Honor 9X update rolling out with January 2020 security patch

Also Read

Honor 9X update rolling out with January 2020 security patch

The company claims the earphones charge enough to give 4 hours of playback on charging only for 5 minutes. Moreover, Honor has added bass phase inversion technology that, according to the brand, uses air resonance to deliver stronger bass. Further, low latency technology on the earphones reduces the audio delay while playing games. The Honor Sport Pro Bluetooth earphones are available in Phantom Red and Phantom Purple colors. These too will go on sale on Flipkart from January 30. They cost Rs 3,999.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 28, 2020 4:37 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Honor 9X

Honor 9X

13999

Android 9 Pie
Kirin 710F octa-core chipset
Triple - 48MP + 8MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Poco X2 confirmed to feature 120Hz display by Flipkart
News
Poco X2 confirmed to feature 120Hz display by Flipkart
Motorola Blackjack surfaces with 5,000mAh battery

News

Motorola Blackjack surfaces with 5,000mAh battery

Sony Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 updates rolling out

News

Sony Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 updates rolling out

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ Android 10 update delayed

News

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ Android 10 update delayed

Realme 5 Pro now available for as low as Rs 12,999 via Flipkart

Deals

Realme 5 Pro now available for as low as Rs 12,999 via Flipkart

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Honor 9X Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 First Impressions

Asus ExpertBook B9450 First Impressions

Oppo F15 Review

Poco X2 confirmed to feature 120Hz display by Flipkart

Motorola Blackjack surfaces with 5,000mAh battery

Sony Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 updates rolling out

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ Android 10 update delayed

Motorola Edge Plus with Android 10 appears on Geekbench

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor 9X update rolling out

News

Honor 9X update rolling out
Honor 8X, 10, V10, Huawei Nova 4 get EMUI 10

News

Honor 8X, 10, V10, Huawei Nova 4 get EMUI 10
Honor 9X Review

Review

Honor 9X Review
Honor Band 5i to soon get SpO2 tracking update

Wearables

Honor Band 5i to soon get SpO2 tracking update
Honor View 20 gets Magic UI 3.0 update

News

Honor View 20 gets Magic UI 3.0 update

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A51 और Galaxy A71 फोन भारत में 29 जनवरी को होंगे लॉन्च

Realme 5 Pro की कीमत में हुई कटौती, अब फ्लिपकार्ट से 12,999 रुपये में खरीदें

iQOO का अलगा फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन हो सकता है iQOO 3, अगले महीने भारत में होगा लॉन्च

Oppo Reno 3 का न्यू वेरिएंट Snapdragon 765G चिपसेट के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Honor 8X, Honor 10, Honor V10, और Huawei Nova 4 स्मार्टफोन को मिला नया सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट

News

Poco X2 confirmed to feature 120Hz display by Flipkart
News
Poco X2 confirmed to feature 120Hz display by Flipkart
Motorola Blackjack surfaces with 5,000mAh battery

News

Motorola Blackjack surfaces with 5,000mAh battery
Sony Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 updates rolling out

News

Sony Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 updates rolling out
Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ Android 10 update delayed

News

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ Android 10 update delayed
Motorola Edge Plus with Android 10 appears on Geekbench

News

Motorola Edge Plus with Android 10 appears on Geekbench